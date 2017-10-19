‘Gotham’ Had The Perfect Response To ‘Arrow’ Name-Dropping Bruce Wayne

Arrow dropped a pretty big Easter egg today – but it looks like another DC Comics-inspired show isn’t very amused.

Earlier today, an Arrow scene in which Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) name-drops Bruce Wayne and Gotham City surfaced online. The Twitter account for Gotham didn’t take too long to respond to clip, tweeting “Bruce Wayne was still in Gotham last time we checked.”

Bruce Wayne was still in #Gotham last time we checked. 🦇 https://t.co/gK0PIgYAZR — Gotham (@Gotham) October 18, 2017

The comeback is even more amusing, when you get the full context of Arrow‘s scene. In it, Oliver tries to discredit a photo of him as the Green Arrow, arguing that anyone’s head could’ve been photoshopped onto the photo – even Bruce Wayne’s. He then turns to an aide, asking if Bruce Wayne has recently traveled from Gotham City to Star City.

The name-drop was first teased earlier this week, with Amell calling it the “coolest” reference the show has done yet.

“I come in and talk with the reporters, and one of the things that I’m enjoying doing as mayor this year, and Oliver as a character to a certain extent, is I’ve tried to up the charm factor a little bit,” Amell explained. He should be a little more comfortable in his shoes as a public figure. He steps in and deals with the press in a very, very relaxed way. Quentin says to him, ‘You seem pretty good with this,’ and Oliver’s like, ‘I’ve been here before.’ In that scene, we get to do the coolest name drop that we’ve ever done on the show, which I was really fired up about.”

Gotham and Arrow have coexisted alongside each other for years now – but this certainly doesn’t mark the first time one has homaged the other. Gotham appeared to reference Arrow‘s Queen Consolidated way back in 2014, before introducing their own version of R’as al Ghul (a Batman villain who was previously an Arrow Big Bad) last season.

But since Arrow and Gotham are on completely different networks, fans have accepted that there would need to be plenty of leaps for the shows to cross over. Still, that doesn’t seem to stop the pair of shows from this sort of friendly banter.

Gotham airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox, while Arrow airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.