Arrow Cast Shares Their Favorite Memories of Stephen Amell

Arrow announced earlier this year that the upcoming Season 8 would be the series last with the popular The CW series ending its story and going out on a high note with those involved ending things on their own terms. Series star Stephen Amell in particular has been very open about the bittersweet decision to end the run, but at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month, it was the other members of the show’s cast’s turn to open up and share their favorite memories of Amell and their time on the series.

During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, series stars David Ramsey, Katie Cassidy Rodgers, and Rick Gonzalez shared some of their favorite Amell moments which included high praise for his dedication to the series even from the beginning.

“I’m walking down the hallway, I hear someone say, ‘Ramsey.’ I know it’s Stephen,” Ramsey said. “I walk into the room and Stephen’s there shirtless. He’s talking to me about what’s happening with the show, and how much he can’t wait to work with me. And he’s looking forward to a long relationship. And all I saw were abs, a bunch of biceps and earlobes. Because he has muscles on his earlobes. But the picture physically of that was just a picture of someone’s dedication and it extended to the set and every day at work.”

Gonzalez also praised Amell’s physical dedication to Arrow.

“Coming in Season 5, immediately I saw the hard work he put in for the last four seasons. I remember distinctly last Season 7 I was talking to Michael Jai White and he brought up what he was privy to see in Season 1 or 2 and the hard work [Amell] put in,” Gonzalez said. “And Michael Jai White has worked with like Jackie Chan. People at that level. The fact he put Stephen Amell higher than those guys… I remember even seeing another clip of another season where he’s like scaling a wall. I texted him immediately and said, ‘You scaled a wall? When did you do that?’ He like sends me a text of where he learned and is like, ‘We should go and train sometime.’ He just set the bar for the show.”

Rodgers also expressed her appreciation, specifically noting how proud of him she was.

“I actually was just saying to Stephen backstage that I am really proud of him. Everything on this show he has done – you guys have no idea how hard he works,” she said. “How hard we all work. Especially being Number 1 on the call sheet in a production that is this demanding is insane. I remember when we shot the pilot I said to Stephen, ‘just, don’t eff this up.’ He obviously didn’t. I do say this, I’m so proud of him and so impressed with him…for some reason things just happen and we all sort of gelled together and worked. He was the leader. He led us to where we are.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.