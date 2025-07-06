DC Is Making a Mistake Not Telling More of This Character’s Stories

DC is home to some of the greatest and most interesting characters in all of fiction. Everyone knows Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, but DC is also host to some incredibly underrated characters that deserve the spotlight just as much as their big names. One of those premier characters is Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld, and DC not using her in more stories is actually a mistake on their part. She is one of DC’s most underutilized characters, having led a couple of awesome series over the years. However, her last solo series ended in 2021, and her previous series to that ended in 1987. Amethyst deserves to headline a solo series once again, and I’ll convince you to fight for her too.

Amy Winston Is the Princess of Gemworld

Gemworld is the magical, medieval realm of the Faerie, inhabited by mystical creatures and a branch of humanity that could access magic, called the Homo Magi. They draw their power from earthen gemstones, and the realm is ruled by twelve houses, each represented by a different birth stone. The strongest house was House Amethyst, however soon after the birth of Princess Amethyst, their castle was besieged by the fiendish Dark Opal, who killed Amethyst’s parents. The witch-mother Citrina transported the young princess to Earth to hide her, where she was fostered by two normal human parents and given the name Amy Winston.

Amy grew up thinking she was just like any other girl, but that all changed on her thirteenth birthday, when Dark Opal sent his forces to eliminate her. Despite the villain’s efforts, she survived and learned of her true heritage. She returned to her homeland, and vowed to master own magical powers to take down the vile ruler and free her people. She did just that, bringing back freedom and prosperity to her kingdom and all of Gemworld. Of course, her superheroic endeavors didn’t stop there. Amethyst would go on to participate in plenty of events in the grander DC Universe, usually when magic was related in some way. The entirety of Gemworld itself was actually a realm originally owned by the Lords of Chaos, and is connected to other magical realms such as Sorcerer’s World, the source of all magic.

Despite her young age, Princess Amethyst once stood as one of the most powerful magical beings in the entire multiverse. Prior to the New 52 reboot, Amethyst was a Lord of Order, standing beside magical titans like Doctor Fate and John Constantine, and once went toe to toe with the Spectre. The outcome of their battle was unclear, but she was either able to hold him off, or at the very least able to beat him back long enough to get away from him, and either one of those is a massive accomplishment. She has served on both the Young Justice and Justice League Dark teams, and has proven time and again that she is one of the heroes that you need to keep your eye on. And yet, DC does nothing with her.

Amethyst Deserves More

From concept alone, Amethyst is a very interesting and unique character. She stands as the ruler of a magical realm with a very original style and magical system baked in. She brings both incredible power and a very good spot for universal worldbuilding to the table, and both of those are hallmarks of great characters. The magical nature of DC is often explored through characters like John Constantine, Swamp Thing, and Zatana. These are much more mature, fully realized adults, with the occasional avatar of a concept grouped in. Amethyst provides an equal opportunity for exploring the magical side of DC, and can give the perspective of being a young girl. The only other young DC character that fits this mold is Billy Batson, and while I love the Captain, Amethyst fills the niche of what he is for young girls. We could always use more women and young women in comic books, and we especially need ones who lead their own stories while being so pivotal to the rest of the universe itself.

Amethyst is a really interesting, very underutilized character, and she deserves to headline her own stories once again. Despite how much potential she had, she only has three short volumes under her belt, and look at what she’s already accomplished with those. Focusing on developing the lore of Gemworld and Amethyst as a character more is such a missed opportunity for DC, and I would love to see them realize exactly how much potential Amethyst has to provide a completely unique DC Comics experience. She’s a medieval, magical, uber-powerful princess, and everyone can get behind a character like that.