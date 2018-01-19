‘Arrow’s Echo Kellum on Curtis and Felicity’s Dynamic

During Arrow‘s midseason finale, Team Arrow broke up over issues of trust. With Curtis (Echo Kellum), Rene (Rick Gonzalez), and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) leaving the team and Cayden James (Michael Emerson) a growing threat, things are certain to get more complicated.

However, Curtis and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) have a relationship that goes beyond their vigilante crime fighting efforts. They have a friendship and a business partnership on the line, and the disintegration of Team Arrow is just the latest strain both of those relationships have endured. Between Felicity deciding their start-up’s name, using their funding, and even rogue with the device they seek to develop all without Curtis’ input, things might be very tense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Kellum, that tension is something that will be explored during the second half of Arrow‘s sixth season, and the friends will ultimately work out.

“You know, I think Curtis and Felicity will try to put their own personal feelings aside and focus on a business and making, you know, some type of amazing product or tech that can, you know, help people or be meaningful in some grand scheme,” Kellum told ComicBook.com. “So, I think they’ll have focus on that, but it doesn’t mean that there won’t be tension there. Doesn’t mean that, you know, some decisions might not have some eye-rolls or whatnot, you know?”

That focus might be hard to come by. Promos for tonight’s midseason premiere reveal that not only is the threat of Cayden James increasing, but Curtis’ Mister Terrific and the rest of the former Team Arrow will be forming their own team to deal with him — on that clashes with Green Arrow. However, Kellum said that even with all they are facing, Curtis and Felicity have the ability to work through the drama, even if they are messy about it.

“I think it’s just one of them things where you gotta work for it and do what’s better for people as opposed to what’s best for you,” he said. “And I think that they both kind of have that head space where they can put their own needs aside and, you know, come together and do some good work. And so that’s what I believe that’ll be showcased more end of the season, but you’ll still see the tension there. And that it’s not something that they’re necessarily flawless at executing.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.