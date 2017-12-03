‘Arrow’s Manu Bennett On If His Deathstroke Will Appear On ‘Titans’

Manu Bennett might bring Slade Wilson/Deathstroke to life on Arrow, but could he lend his talents to the upcoming Titans series?

Bennett was recently asked about that possibility during a panel at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest San Jose. As the fan-favorite actor revealed, there have been no plans to make that happen thus far.

“There’s been no discussion about that.” Bennett revealed. “And I don’t know. The power’s in the pen, that’s all I can say about that. I really have no idea. The power’s in the pen, and in the audience saying what they want.”

In a way, it isn’t too much of a stretch to wonder if Bennett could appear on Titans. With Deathstroke getting his start as a Teen Titans villain, bringing him into the fold would certainly make sense narratively.

But at the same time, the canonical logistics of it could also be an issue. Titans is set to premiere on DC’s currently-untitled streaming service, and is essentially expected to fall in a different universe of canon than The CW’s Arrowverse. While bringing in Bennett’s version of Deathstroke could work, it would probably create a bit of confusion amongst more casual DC Comics fans.

Either way, Bennett seems to be happy with what he’s been able to bring to the character, with him most recently reprising the role throughout Arrow‘s sixth season.

“I love the character.” Bennett added. “It’d be great to make more of it.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. Titans is set to debut in 2018 on DC’s streaming service.