Arrow: Dolph Lundgren To Appear Sooner, Stay Longer Than Expected

This season’s flashback sequences have featured Oliver Queen joining Bratva (a.k.a. the Russian mob), and soon, he will sit down with Konstantin Kovar, their scary and formidable boss. The character is being portrayed by Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, Universal Soldier) and was expected to debut in episode 507, but according to Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim, he’ll debut in episode 506 and because his performance was so good, we’ll see even more of him than originally planned.

“Dolph brings so much presence,” Guggenheim told EW. “He really holds the screen incredibly well. It’s an enormous amount of fun to see him and Stephen [Amell] in scenes together. Kovar is very much a villain certainly in the Arrow vein, which is to say he’s pretty badass, he’s pretty evil, but he, of course, does not think of himself as such. He thinks of himself as doing the right thing, which, in that sense, makes him very similar to a lot of the villains that we’ve had in the past. What is interesting about Kovar is he has a mix of intelligence and physical presence that we haven’t necessarily seen. He’s physically bigger than a lot of our villains that we’ve had in the past.”

DC COMICS’ CHRISTOPHER CHANCE AKA HUMAN TARGET TEAMS UP WITH OLIVER — When Tobias Church (guest star Chad L. Coleman) captures and tortures one of Oliver’s new recruits, Oliver must turn to an old friend, Christopher Chance (guest star Wil Traval) AKA the Human Target, for help.

Laura Belsey directed the episode, written by Oscar Balderrama & Sarah Tarkoff.

Arrow airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Human Target” will debut on November 2.