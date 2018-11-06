‘Arrow’ “Elseworlds” Crossover Might Bring Back Tommy Merlyn

The CW is gearing up for the annual crossover event between their DC Comics superhero series, and the star of the flagship series Arrow might be teasing a mind-blowing return.

Oliver Queen actor Stephen Amell has been dropping teases for the “Elseworlds” crossover over the last few weeks of filming. But his latest photo could be revealing the return of the long-deceased Tommy Merlyn. Amell posed with former Arrow star Colin Donnell, all while wearing his own Flash costume.

There’s been no indication so far that Tommy would be returning on the new season of Arrow, so he could have just been visiting the set of the latest crossover. But considering the reality-warping adventures the superheroes will have in “Elseworlds.” As the photo indicates, The Flash and Arrow actors will swap places, and Amell will take on the mantle of the Fastest Man Alive.

This would be a great opportunity to bring Donnell back as Tommy, following on the character’s last appearance on the show. Donnell previously reprised his role in “Crisis on Earth-X,” playing the Nazi Earth’s version of Prometheus. But because he was evil, we didn’t get the Tommy and Oliver reunion that many fans have clamored for ever since the character was killed off.

Amell does like to have fun with his fans on social media, so he could just be getting our hopes up. But he better not be playing with our Tommy-loving hearts! We just couldn’t handle that kind of deception.

The Arrow star previously teased the extravagance of the franchise, explaining that it surpasses the popular “Crisis on Earth-X” storyline.

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell said. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.