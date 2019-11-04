Arrow: Paul Blackthorne Returning for Final Season

The show that started the entire Arrowverse for The CW is coming to an end this year, the first series in the franchise to do so. Arrow will complete its run with the Season 8 finale in a couple of months and Stephen Amell will be hanging up his hood and bow for good. However, before that final episode arrives, the creative team behind the show is working on bringing back all of the major characters from throughout Arrow‘s history for one last goodbye, even those that were killed off over the years.

It was announced recently that Emily Bett Rickards would be returning as Felicity Smoak in the series finale, and now it looks like Quentin Lance will be joining her. According to TVLine, Paul Blackthorne will be making his way back to Arrow and will appear in multiple episodes over the course of the final season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no telling exactly how Quentin Lance will be brought back, considering how final his death felt at the conclusion of Season 6. In an attempt to save his daughter’s doppleganger, Quentin jumped in front of a bullet shot by Ricardo Diaz, ending his run on the show.

When the return of Felicity was confirmed last week, executive producer Mark Guggenheim quickly told fans on social media that some other return announcements would be coming pretty soon. Quentin Lance is likely just the first of many.

“We couldn’t be happier or more thrilled,” Guggenheim tweeted in regards to the return of Rickards. “No other way to do our finale. You’ll find out about more old friends returning in the coming weeks…”

I prefer it, too. 😜 We couldn’t be happier or more thrilled. No other way to do our finale. You’ll find our about more old friends returning in the coming weeks… https://t.co/19sdtY6TrH — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 1, 2019

In addition to popular Arrow characters coming back into the mix, The CW is bringing hordes of popular DC actors into the Arrowverse to reprise their roles in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event later in the year. That event will lead directly into the finale of Arrow.

Are you looking forward to the return of Quentin Lance on Arrow this season? What other characters do you think will make the trip back? Let us know in the comments!