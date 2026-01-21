Crunchyroll Confirms Major Winter 2026 English Dub Release Dates

Crunchyroll has a ton of new anime that fans are going to want to check out over the next few months as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and has confirmed the start of a few highly anticipated English dub releases too. Crunchyroll has a lot that fans are going to want to see when it comes to their exclusive licenses this Winter, and that’s especially true for all of their new English dub anime releases planned for the season as well. And with new shows comes a new update of few dubs that have finally began.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll kicked off 2026 with the reveal that it had a big lineup of English dubs planned throughout the month and beyond, and is now fulfilling that promise with a few English dub releases for the Winter 2026 anime schedule. This includes the launches of Golden Kamuy, Tune In to the Midnight Heart, You Can’t Be in a Rom-Com With Your Childhood Friends and An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29 with its latest schedule update. You can get the details of release days and voice casts below.

New Crunchyroll English Dub Anime as of January 21st

Courtesy of Universal

Golden Kamuy Final Season (Premiered on January 19th, Streaming on Mondays)

Ian Sinclair as Sugimoto

Monica Rial as Asirpa

Landon McDonald as Takuboku

Greg Dulcie as Hijikata

Randy Pearlman as Ueji

Christopher R. Sabat as Ushiyama

Nick Huber as Oosawa

Ben Phillips as Shiraishi

Kent Williams as Nagakura

Kyle Igneczi as Usami

David Novinski as Kadokura

Jason Douglas as Ariko

Orion Pitts as Ogata

Robert McCollum as Tsurumi

Jessie James Grelle as Vasili

Kenny Green as Toni

Chris Gardner as Kirawus

Marcus Stimac as Narrator

Rowan Gilvie as Boy

Lexa Childress, Vanessa Benoit, and Laurel Hoitsma as Prostitutes

James Marler as Male Cop

You Can’t Be in a Rom-Com With Your Childhood Friends! (Premiered on January 19th, Streaming Mondays)

Dakota Farnsworth as Eiyu

Luci Christian as Shio

Veronica Laux as Akari

Marwa Elda as Haru

Bryn Apprill as Runako

Tune In To the Midnight Heart (Premiered on January 20th, Streaming on Tuesdays)

Ricco Fajardo as Arisu

Abigail Blythe as Rikka

Kayla Temshiv as Shinobu

Tia Ballard as Nene

Sarah Wiedenheft as Iko

Michael Stimac as Teacher

Van Barr Jr. as Miura

Gillian Lange as Seira

Dalton Walker as Shinagawa

Hannah Magers as Shiratori

Nicholas Markgraf as Edano

Corinne Sudberg as Tanaka

Rachel Glass as Wakao

An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29 (Premieres on January 21st, Streaming Wednesdays)

Sean Letourneau as Hajime

Nia Celeste as Rirui

Abigail Blythe as Olive

Leslie Collins as Cressida

Bill Jenkins as Gramps

What’s Next for Crunchyroll in January 2026?

Courtesy of Gekko

With the launch of more of these English dub releases, Crunchyroll is continuing to pack through its 2026 library. The Winter 2026 schedule has already debuted a number of exclusives, but there are still a few franchises that fans are hoping to see the dub releases for in the near future. But for those fans who have been waiting for the dub to check out some of the month’s brand new shows, this is now the perfect opportunity to jump into the newly released hits.

Thankfully, Crunchyroll will continue to release English dubs together with the latest anime airing as dubs are increasingly the more popular version of a given anime for fans in the West. As dubs get more popular, the more options at a faster rate, the better for fans in the long run.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!