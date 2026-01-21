Crunchyroll Confirms Major Winter 2026 English Dub Release Dates

Crunchyroll has a ton of new anime that fans are going to want to check out over the next few months as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and has confirmed the start of a few highly anticipated English dub releases too. Crunchyroll has a lot that fans are going to want to see when it comes to their exclusive licenses this Winter, and that’s especially true for all of their new English dub anime releases planned for the season as well. And with new shows comes a new update of few dubs that have finally began.
Crunchyroll kicked off 2026 with the reveal that it had a big lineup of English dubs planned throughout the month and beyond, and is now fulfilling that promise with a few English dub releases for the Winter 2026 anime schedule. This includes the launches of Golden Kamuy, Tune In to the Midnight Heart, You Can’t Be in a Rom-Com With Your Childhood Friends and An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29 with its latest schedule update. You can get the details of release days and voice casts below.
New Crunchyroll English Dub Anime as of January 21st
Golden Kamuy Final Season (Premiered on January 19th, Streaming on Mondays)
- Ian Sinclair as Sugimoto
- Monica Rial as Asirpa
- Landon McDonald as Takuboku
- Greg Dulcie as Hijikata
- Randy Pearlman as Ueji
- Christopher R. Sabat as Ushiyama
- Nick Huber as Oosawa
- Ben Phillips as Shiraishi
- Kent Williams as Nagakura
- Kyle Igneczi as Usami
- David Novinski as Kadokura
- Jason Douglas as Ariko
- Orion Pitts as Ogata
- Robert McCollum as Tsurumi
- Jessie James Grelle as Vasili
- Kenny Green as Toni
- Chris Gardner as Kirawus
- Marcus Stimac as Narrator
- Rowan Gilvie as Boy
- Lexa Childress, Vanessa Benoit, and Laurel Hoitsma as Prostitutes
- James Marler as Male Cop
You Can’t Be in a Rom-Com With Your Childhood Friends! (Premiered on January 19th, Streaming Mondays)
- Dakota Farnsworth as Eiyu
- Luci Christian as Shio
- Veronica Laux as Akari
- Marwa Elda as Haru
- Bryn Apprill as Runako
Tune In To the Midnight Heart (Premiered on January 20th, Streaming on Tuesdays)
- Ricco Fajardo as Arisu
- Abigail Blythe as Rikka
- Kayla Temshiv as Shinobu
- Tia Ballard as Nene
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Iko
- Michael Stimac as Teacher
- Van Barr Jr. as Miura
- Gillian Lange as Seira
- Dalton Walker as Shinagawa
- Hannah Magers as Shiratori
- Nicholas Markgraf as Edano
- Corinne Sudberg as Tanaka
- Rachel Glass as Wakao
An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29 (Premieres on January 21st, Streaming Wednesdays)
- Sean Letourneau as Hajime
- Nia Celeste as Rirui
- Abigail Blythe as Olive
- Leslie Collins as Cressida
- Bill Jenkins as Gramps
What’s Next for Crunchyroll in January 2026?
With the launch of more of these English dub releases, Crunchyroll is continuing to pack through its 2026 library. The Winter 2026 schedule has already debuted a number of exclusives, but there are still a few franchises that fans are hoping to see the dub releases for in the near future. But for those fans who have been waiting for the dub to check out some of the month’s brand new shows, this is now the perfect opportunity to jump into the newly released hits.
Thankfully, Crunchyroll will continue to release English dubs together with the latest anime airing as dubs are increasingly the more popular version of a given anime for fans in the West. As dubs get more popular, the more options at a faster rate, the better for fans in the long run.
