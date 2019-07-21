Arrow: Concept Art for Laurel Lance’s Final Season Costume Revealed

Arrow‘s final panel at San Diego Comic-Con wrapped up just a little while ago, but it looks like more surprises are still in store. Shortly after the panel, consulting producer Marc Guggenheim shared a series of concept art pieces for the final season, including the new suit worn by Laurel Lance/Black Canary (Katie Cassidy Rodgers).

⁦@MzKatieCassidy⁩ and I ran out of time! Here’s the concept art for the new Black Siren costume for Season 8! pic.twitter.com/YFlTxQOqy7 — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) July 20, 2019

This concept art differs a little bit from the suit that was ultimately shown in the trailer, with that suit having more elements of blue involved. But either way, it still showcases how the suit came to be, and just how much of a change it signals for Laurel as a character.

As fans will remember, the show’s current version of Laurel actually hails from Earth-2, and initially entered the fold of Arrow and The Flash as the villainous Black Siren. Over time, Laurel came to terms with the trauma and grief that led her down that dark path, and decided to carry on her Earth-1 counterpart’s legacy as Black Canary.

This new costume comes as Cassidy Rodgers takes on a new role offscreen, with her set to direct an episode of the show’s final season.

“Throughout the years I always have wanted to, and I just started shadowing more and shadowing more, and I recently did the Warner Bros. directors’ program, which was incredible,” Cassidy Rodgers revealed earlier this weekend. “It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to direct all you!”

What do you think of the concept art for Black Canary’s new costume for Arrow‘s final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.