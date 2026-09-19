5 DC Villains Who Would Absolutely Destroy Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is poised to have Doctor Doom cement himself as the greatest villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This fearsome reputation comes directly from the original comic’s incarnation of Doom. Doom’s mastery of science and magic, along with his strategic mind, has made him the face of villainy in the Marvel Universe. The Fantastic Four’s archnemesis uses his vast array of spells and gadgets in his never-ending quest to conquer the Earth. However, if Doctor Doom were to find his way to the DC Universe, he’d quickly find himself to be no match for some of the most malevolent villains in all of comics.

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Doctor Doom may boast one of the most versatile and deadly arsenals of any villain in Marvel, but as his frequent losses to the Fantastic Four and other heroes have shown, he’s not invincible. And when he fights DC villains who, in many cases, literally have infinite power, Doom would likely find himself, for the first time in his life, truly humbled, whether he is willing to admit it or not.

5) Cyborg Superman

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Doctor Doom’s armor is some of the most potent technology in the Marvel Universe, but even Doom fully decked out would find himself outclassed by Cyborg Superman. The perfect blend of Kryptonian physiology and technology, Cyborg Superman is one of the Man of Steel’s most powerful and intelligent villains. Both villains can siphon near-infinite amounts of cosmic energy, so Doom’s Cosmic Power Siphon would, at best, result in a stalemate against Cyborg Superman. More importantly, Cyborg Superman’s near-infinite speed would allow him to dodge Doom’s spells and catch the Ruler of Latveria off guard. And with his Kryptonian strength, he’d be more than strong enough to hurt Doom. Cyborg Superman can also create armies of duplicates and can hack into some of the most ancient and advanced technology in the DC Universe, from Brainiac’s ship to the Green Lantern’s Central Power Battery. That technopathic power would let Cyborg Superman take control of Doom’s armor and render him powerless.

4) Reverse-Flash

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Doctor Doom has plenty of experience with time travel thanks to his devices and spells. However, even the Ruler of Latveria is nowhere near as skilled at time travel as Reverse-Flash. The Marvel Universe has practically no one who can reach the infinite speeds of those who harness the Negative Speed Force like Reverse-Flash, meaning that Doctor Doom has little experience against foes capable of such incalculable speeds. Reverse-Flash can also effortlessly phase through Doom’s strongest attacks. Even if Doom somehow caught and killed Reverse-Flash, it would be moot because of the sadistic speedster’s nature as a living paradox. No matter how many times Reverse-Flash dies, he’ll soon reappear to torture Doom. In contrast, Reverse-Flash has plenty of surefire ways to keep Doom dead for good, from atomizing him to going back in time and preventing his very birth. With Reverse-Flash’s mastery of time travel and status as a living paradox, he could defeat Doom before the battle even began.

3) Trigon

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Doctor Doom may be a master of magic and even once held the title of Sorcerer Supreme, but his losses to Dormammu and Mephisto make it clear that even he can be outmatched in a battle of the mystic arts. DC Comics has no shortage of all-powerful demons with near-infinite unholy magic, and Trigon is chief among them. The Lord of Azaroth is among the most powerful demons in the multiverse, having added galaxies and even universes to his hellish kingdom. Trigon’s mastery of sorcery is leagues beyond anything Doom could hope to muster. Trigon can eradicate planets with his heat vision, atomize people, tear apart dimensions, and consume all the souls of an entire universe. Even omnipotent beings like Mr. Mxyzptlk and the Spectre have been threatened by Trigon’s infinite power, so that Doom would be no different. Regardless of all of Doom’s experience fighting the forces of Hell, he’d soon find his power is nothing compared to Trigon’s.

2) Nekron

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The Ruler of Latveria has on many occasions managed to either cheat death or literally crawl his way back from Hell to the land of the living. Unfortunately, such accomplishments would put Doom at the top of Nekron’s hit list in the DC Universe. Nekron is the Lord of the Unliving and the personification of death itself. Nekron sees all life as repulsive and seeks to add it to his endless kingdom of the dead. Drawing from the infinite void that predates creation, Nekron is an eternal entity who can’t be destroyed and who possesses immense reality-warping and necromantic capabilities. Despite the variety and power of Doom’s weapons and spells, they can only protect him for so long before Nekron’s overwhelming power and legions of undead soldiers overwhelm him. Doom may claim that he bows to no one, but he would quickly find himself as yet another member of Nekron’s undead horde.

1) Darkseid

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In the ultimate fight between the two big bads of Marvel and DC, Doctor Doom would find himself to be no match for Darkseid. Doctor Doom may rule a country, but Darkseid’s control of Apokolips grants him the resources and army of an entire planet full of malevolent monsters and New Gods. Even in a one-on-one fight, Darkseid outclasses Doom in every conceivable fashion. Darkseid’s thousands of years of existence make him just as, if not more, of a schemer than Doom. As the literal personification of evil, Darkseid’s New God physiology, infused with the primordial force known as the Omega Effect, makes him one of the most powerful entities in DC’s Omniverse. Darkseid can obliterate planets with his Omega Beams, warp reality, trap victims in endless death-loops, and teleport across dimensions with ease. All of Doom’s technology and spells would be mere child’s play to Darkseid. For against Darkseid, the Ruler of Latveria would undoubtedly meet his doom.