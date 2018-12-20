‘Arrow’ Star Katie Cassidy Gets Married

Arrow star Katie Cassidy has officially gotten married!

Cassidy recently confirmed her marriage to Matthew Rogers via a post on her Instagram. The pair first got engaged in June of 2017.

Cassidy is best known amongst comic book fans for playing Laurel Lance on Arrow, a role that has had a unique impact on the larger Arrowverse. After becoming the Black Canary, Laurel was controversially killed off in Arrow‘s fourth season, but Cassidy returned a season later to play the character’s Earth-2 doppleganger, Black Siren. In Arrow‘s most recent season, Laurel has embodied her Earth-1 counterpart’s role as a Star City’s district attorney, something that has put her on interesting footing with the show’s other characters.

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

“I think there’s room for redemption for her character.” Cassidy continued. “And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

Cassidy is also known for her roles on Supernatural, Harper’s Island, and Gossip Girl. She is also the daughter of singer and actor David Cassidy, who appeared as Mirror Master on the 1990s The Flash series.

Fans can see Cassidy on Arrow, which will return with new episodes starting January 21, 2019 after this week’s “Elseworlds” crosssover.