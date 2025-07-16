Absolute Batman Reveals The Grossest Upgrade To The Batsuit In Decades

The Batsuit is one of the many weapons at Batman‘s disposal, but his latest upgrade to it is pure nightmare fuel. Absolute Batman has successfully changed everything you know about the Dark Knight’s mythos, from his iconic rogue gallery to the city of Gotham itself. The Batsuit has undergone several updates and changes over the years, but along with the utility belt, it’s one of the main things Batman can depend on in his war against crime. There’s the old saying, “The suit makes the man,” but that’s not necessarily the case with Batman. But, what if the man was also the suit? We’re about to find out. WARNING: Spoilers for Absolute Batman #10 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Absolute Batman #10 is by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Clayton Cowles. This story finds Batman pitted against the Absolute Universe version of Bane, one of the more formidable foes Batman has ever faced in any universe. Absolute Batman is already an imposing figure, but he has nothing on Absolute Bane. Batman’s attempt to rescue his best friend, Waylon Jones, aka Killer Croc, from Ark M results in Batman being taken prisoner by Bane. The villain strips Bruce Wayne of his Batsuit and tasks Dr. Arkham with studying him. Dr. Arkham quickly learns that Batman has turned his entire body into a Batsuit.

Absolute Batman Hides an Arsenal of Weapons Inside His Body

image credit: dc

When Dr. Arkham begins a vocal log of Batman’s time as her prisoner, she reveals that after they removed his Batsuit, triggering several homemade booby traps, their scans showed that Bruce has hidden weapons throughout his body. So Batman made the calculated decision that if he were ever to be captured and separated from his Batsuit, he’d still have the weapons and tools necessary to escape. It’s one thing to hide a lockpick in the back of your mouth, but it’s another to lace your entire body with ready-to-use contraband.

A full list of the items surgically removed from Bruce Wayne’s body includes tear gas pellets, acid pellets, explosive pellets, sedative pellets, hallucinogenic pellets, a full lockpick kit, blow darts, finger blades, knuckle blades, toe blades, push daggers, trench daggers, various throwing shuriken, and a large spiked war-club that’s collapsible.

That’s a pretty impressive array of weapons packed inside one body. Of course, Absolute Batman is a physical specimen, standing at 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 421 pounds. What this essentially means is that Bruce Wayne is never not wearing a version of the Batsuit. It does raise a larger question of how Batman would retrieve these items when the time called for it?

The Next Evolution of the Batsuit Is Upon Us

Courtesy of DC.

The Batsuit, and by extension the utility belt, is one of Batman’s primary tools. There’s the saying that Batman is prepared for any situation, and much of that comes down to what he packs into the suit. If Batman needed an explosive, he’d pull it from the Batsuit. The same goes for a lockpick, wire, or smoke pellet. But this revelation in Absolute Batman #10 means that Batman’s civilian identity of Bruce Wayne is always ready for action as well. It’s hard to catch Batman slipping, especially if his body is a Batsuit.

This is another example of how DC’s Absolute Universe is even darker than the main DC Universe. You could make the case that Bruce Wayne doesn’t even need to be Batman. The only person close to him that he has to protect is his mother, Martha Wayne. Even though his body is a Batsuit, Batman dons the official suit one more time in a daring escape from Ark M. He also finds Waylon Jones along the way, who has been turned into a massive crocodile fitting of his nickname as “Croc.”

Absolute Batman says that the man doesn’t make the costume. The man is the costume.