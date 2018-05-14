‘Arrow’: Stephen Amell Is Hopeful Oliver Will Sing at Some Point

Over the years, Arrow has taken Oliver Queen on a wide array of adventures, but it sounds like there’s one challenge that series star Stephen Amell could see happening.

ComicBook.com was on hand during Amell’s recent panel at Heroes and Villains FanFest in Nashville, where he was asked about the possibility of an Arrow musical episode. Amell hinted that hearing him sing wasn’t completely out of the realm of possibility — just under a pretty unique set of circumstances than the previous Flash/Supergirl musical crossover.

“It does keep coming up.” Amell revealed, in a video you can check out above. “I mean, hopefully we can see Oliver sing at some point before it’s all said and done. But it’d probably be in a bar by himself, in front of a piano that he can’t even play.”

This answer will probably be interesting to some Arrow fans, considering Amell’s answers on the topic in the past. But as Amell argued, he isn’t necessarily as musically inclined as his Arrowverse co-stars.

“I quite admire the ability for [The Flash star] Grant [Gustin] and [Supergirl star] Melissa [Benoist] to be so musically inclined.” Amell explained. “But I don’t think either of them can do the Salmon Ladder, so I’ll stick with my talents.”

While the Flash/Supergirl crossover, “Duet”, became a fan-favorite element of last year’s Arrowverse proceedings, it sounds like fans might have to wait a while before seeing the next one, and for good reason.

“That musical was pretty ambitious.” The Flash‘s Danielle Panabaker said in an interview last year. “I think by the time we finished the musical, we were pretty exhausted.”

But even if Amell and the Arrowverse’s other stars don’t break into song and dance this next season, it sounds like there could be something major planned for the upcoming crossover event.

“We actually have started talking about it. We’ve had our earliest meetings,” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Marc Guggenheim recently revealed. “We’ve never met with the studio as earlier as we have this year. We’re trying to get out in front of it as humanly possible. We have a germ of an idea, kind of know what the shape of it is going to be.”

Would you like to see Stephen Amell and the rest of his Arrow castmates take part in a musical episode? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.