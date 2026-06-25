12 PC Games Being Given Away for Free on GOG

There are 12 PC games free on GOG, courtesy of Amazon. As a digital PC storefront, GOG is nowhere near as popular as Steam, or even the Epic Games Store. And there are a variety of reasons for this, but it is the preferred storefront and launcher of some PC gamers, especially those who prefer DRM copies of PC games. That said, if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can now expand your GOG library by 12 games.

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Amazon Prime is currently giving away 20 PC games away for free for a limited time, and 12 of these games are via GOG. In other words, those with an Amazon Prime subscription can claim 12 PC games that are distributed via GOG. These PC games are as follows: Between Time: Escape Room, Sugardew Island, Space Grunts 2, Wargame Construction Set III: Age of Rifles 1846-1905, Tested on Humans: Escape Room, Paradise Killer, Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th, XCOM: Chimera Squad, Space Grunts, Mafia III: Definitive Edition, and Snake Core. The highlights of these games are no doubt Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Paradise Killer, and XCOM: Chimera Squad.

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

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Mafia III is an open-world action-adventure crime series — a GTA-like — released in 2016 by developer Hangar Games and publisher 2K as the third installment in the series. Meanwhile, the Definitive Edition of the game is the version with all the DLC. Upon release, it only garnered a 68 on Metacritic, but some consider this an underrating.

Those who decide to check out the game for free via Amazon Prime and GOG should expect at bare minimum to dump 25 hours into the PC game, 40 hours if you add in side content, and then 70 hours for completionists.

Paradise Killer

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Paradise Killer is a 2020 adventure game from developer Kaizen Games and publisher Fellow Traveler that released to a very solid 81 on Metacritic. It is a standalone experience, with neither a successor nor a predecessor.

By compariosn to a AAA open world game, Mafia III, Paradise Killer is much shorter, though still a decently long game in its own right. Those who check out the adventure game now it is available for free should expect a runtime of about 10 to 16 hours.

XCOM: Chimera Squad

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XCOM: Chimera Squad is another 2020 game, but from Firaxis Games and 2K Games. It is a sequel to 2020’s XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, but unfortunately not as good as its predecessor nor its predecessor. However, it still boasts a solid 77 on Metacritic.

XCOM: Chimera Squad is a similar length to other games in the series, which is to say about 20 hours to mainline, 30 hours to beat with side content, and 65 hours for completionists.

While an Amazon Prime subscription is required to get these GOG games for free, it is not required to retain them. Hypothetically, you could subscribe for one month, claim the games above, and more, and then end your subscription.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.