GTA 6 Physical Disc Backlash Gets Official Response From Rockstar (& It’s Not Good News)

The moment Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting years to see has finally arrived. GTA 6 is officially up for pre-order. But excitement about the game’s pending release doesn’t come without a few complaints. When pre-orders went live, gamers quickly noticed that something was missing. And no, I’m not talking about all that paywalled content for the Ultimate Edition. From the looks of it, GTA 6 will launch as a digital-only release. As in, zero physical copies available when the game arrives on November 19th.

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The rise in digital gaming certainly has its perks. Snagging a game on release day from the comfort of your couch is definitely convenient. But many players still prefer to have a physical game disc, which lets you truly own the game. That’s why so many Nintendo fans hate the new Switch 2 game key-cards. Naturally, GTA fans were less than thrilled to see no option for a physical disc version of GTA 6. According to Vice, Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will eventually see a physical release. Just not at launch.

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6 Will Get a Physical Release… Eventually

If you were hoping to line up at the local GameStop on November 19th to snag a physical copy of GTA 6, well, that’s not going to happen. In response to customer emails about the missing physical edition, Rockstar Support has confirmed that a physical edition is happening. But it apparently won’t come until “the following months.” That means if you want to play GTA 6 right at launch, you’re going to have to buy it digitally.

Specifically, the email customers received confirms that the pre-orders are “indeed just for a digital only.” The screenshot shared by Vice also says that fans “will be able to acquire a physical copy during the following month.” It also chides players for emailing Support about it all, stating that Rockstar Customer Service is focused “on assisting players who are having technical issues with our games.” You can read the full Rockstar Support email, as shared by Vice, below:

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

From the sounds of it, Rockstar is sticking to the plan of a digital-only release for GTA 6. That said, the email reads a bit awkwardly, which makes me think it may well be an auto-generated response. If so, it’s possible that a more formal statement from Rockstar could give us a bit more clarity. It might also explain why the publisher made this decision about what is arguably one of the biggest game releases we’ve seen in years.

Like the decision to paywall a massive amount of content behind the $100 Ultimate Edition, this is a controversial move. It forces players to make a pretty tough choice. Either you have to wait an unconfirmed number of months to finally play the long-awaited game, or you’ll have to buy it both digitally and physically. And that’s not exactly what gamers on a tight budget want to hear.

As of now, Rockstar has not confirmed exactly when the physical edition of GTA 6 might arrive. The Rockstar Support timeline is pretty vague, though some insiders have suggested that a physical disc version is planned for December 2026. This timing would make sense as part of the winter holiday season… but so would just having a physical disc available on the November 19th release date.

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