Arrow Recap With Spoilers: Just a Little International Espionage in “Prochnost”

We know The Monitor has been approaching those close to Oliver in hopes to turn the tide against him. Will they betray their friend or remain loyal? See if we got any answered questions in the latest episode of Arrow. As always, full spoilers ahead!

Oliver and Mia are training in the Team Arrow bunker when William busts in with some news: Curtis has found a Russian general looking to build a Pulse Wave Generator, something that’s required for their Crisis-stopping device. Oliver decides to take both Mia and William.

Before the trip, Laurel uncovers the fact Lyla has been working with the Monitor and the two meet up in an alleyway. Lyla tries convincing Laurel he’s been trying to save certain chunks of the multiverse. To help aid the Monitor, Lyla tries convincing Laurel to steal the plans for the Pulse Wave Generator before Oliver gets his hands on them. Eventually, Laurel begrudgingly accepts.

Once in Russia, Oliver, Laurel, and the kids sync up with Anatoly. The three Queens are completely unaware of Laurel’s pre-determined plans with Lyla. Anatoly quickly finds the guy they’re looking for at a local fight club and he agrees to hand over the plans under one condition: Oliver has to fight and defeat the champion at the fight club. Oliver makes quick work of the fighter and as he’s about to get the plans from the general, members of the Bratva show up and kill him. They abduct Oliver and Mia as Anatoly, Laurel, and William are able to escape.

The Bratva puts Mia through the bell test we’ve seen Oliver use in past seasons. After she makes quick work of the Bratva henchmen, the head honcho allows her and Oliver to remain alive — if and only if they give up the weapon plans. Oliver agrees and the Bratva take the drive to sell.

Oliver and Mia are able to escape and link up with the rest of the team, where they uncover the Bratva planning to sell the plans. This leads to a falling out between Oliver and Mia as he wants both of his kids to return home and stay out of trouble. Mia storms off and is followed by Laurel as Oliver and Anatoly remain and chat. As fate would have it, both Oliver and Mia cool down and make amends, allowing the team to get back together to track down the Bratva and the plans.

The team returns to the fight club, leading Oliver and Mia to fight six fighters at once in hopes of distracting the Bratva. It works and Laurel and Anatoly are able to get the plan and shoot the Bratva leader, allowing the whole team to escape.

During the Russian adventure, Diggle tracks down Roy and asks him to help steal plutonium to power the device. As the shipment arrives, Roy starts beating one of the armed guards to death but Diggle’s able to stop him. The two take the plutonium and leave. After the mission, Roy tells Diggle he plans on staying around so he can rejoin Team Arrow.

When everyone returns home, Laurel reveals to Lyla she has no intention of helping her and the Monitor. It’s revealed Laurel set Lyla up and brought Diggle and Oliver along. As the two start putting pieces together, they’re shot with tranquilizers. The screen cuts to black as Diggle asks Lyla what she’s done.

Arrow airs Tuesday nights on The CW starting at 9/8 p.m. Central.

What’d you think of tonight’s episode? Share your thoughts in the comments below!