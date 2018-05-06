‘Arrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “Docket No. 11-19-41-73”

“Docket No. 11-19-41-73” starts with a flashback in Kasnia. Diggle parachutes down into a group of soldiers, shooting them down. He rescues the prisoner inside — Human Target — and asks him to help in Star City.

Oliver and Felicity arrive at the trial. Jean Loring tells them that the new prosecution lawyer is intense. Oliver asks for Jean to help get him an acquittal.

Rene asks Dinah to help him prepare for the trial, but she reveals that she’s pleading the fifth. The rest of NTA tries to decide how to handle the trial.

Lance is interviewed by Channel 52 news, where he reassures that Oliver isn’t the Green Arrow. At the end of the interview, Laurel arrives, and reveals that she’ll tell the Green Arrow’s identity if she’s subpoenaed.

New Team Arrow meet with Felicity, Raisa, and William at the trial.

The trial begins. The prosecution argues that Oliver should be held accountable for his criminal actions, particularly as mayor. She argues that the city has become too corrupt, and the Oliver got into fray. The prosecution calls Diggle as a witness, but he doesn’t show.

The prosecution then interviews Lisa Schwartz, the doctor at Starling General. She is asked if she was able to see the Green Arrow’s identity when Laurel was treated at the hospital, but she says she wasn’t sure.

Laurel and Quentin watch the trial on TV. Laurel gets called by Diaz to tesify. Quentin argues that Earth-1 Laurel would have stood up to Diaz.

The judge calls Diggle in contempt, right before he arrives. The prosecution then interrogates Diggle and Dinah. Dinah is asked about if she murdered Sean Sonus, but she pleads the fifth.

Laurel arrives at Diaz’s place, where he confronts her about her statement on the news. Diaz tells her to reveal the truth when she’s subpoenaed at trial, but Laurel doesn’t think she’ll be able to. Diaz accuses Laurel of not being honest with him, and tells her to fake it at the trial.

Felicity and Raisa talk about how Oliver will get through the trial. NTA tries to help Rene prepare for his testimony.

Rene gets on the stand, only to spot Diaz holding Zoe hostage. He spills the beans about Oliver being the Green Arrow.

Rene comforts Zoe.

Diggle and Dinah accost Diaz on the courthouse steps. They claim that they’re willing to blow their covers to stop him, but Diaz turns the entire police force on him.

Oliver asks Jean how they can justify Rene’s testimony, but she says there isn’t a way. She asks Oliver if he really is the Green Arrow, and he reveals that he is. She suggests that he tell the truth and try to spin it positively, but he decides it’s too big of a risk.

Oliver tells Felicity that she doesn’t have to testify, but she agrees to anyway.

Felicity gets called to the stand. Jean asks her to identify if one of the photos of Oliver as the Green Arrow is a fake, and she reveals that it is.

The prosecution accuses Felicity of rushing her and Oliver’s wedding to help the trial. She then asks Felicity about The Calculator and her own ties to cyber crime, which she denies.

Oliver gets called to the stand, where he explains Roy’s ties to the Green Arrow. The prosecution then asks about Oliver’s five years away, which he lied about previously.

Suddenly, the Green Arrow crashes through the ceiling — it’s Tommy Merlyn. He’s put on the stand, where he explains that he faked his own death as a way to hide his dual identity as The Hood.

The prosecution then asks Tommy about Rene’s testimony, and he explains that Rene did so under duress. The judge sends Tommy into custody, which Diggle and Rene help him break out of. They get away in a van — where Tommy reveals that he’s really Human Target.

Felicity meets with Oliver, where she explains that Human Target was the one who was impersonating Tommy. Quentin comes in and reveals that Laurel is being forced to testify against Oliver. Oliver and Felicity try to figure out how to get out of this. Felicity suggests they break him out of jail, but Oliver doesn’t want to follow through with that.

Laurel takes the stand. She’s asked about Oliver outing her as the Black Canary, and if that means Oliver is the Green Arrow. She hesitates to answer.

Rene and Diggle leave the room.

Laurel tells the prosecution that Tommy was the Green Arrow. She leaves the courtroom and meets up with Quentin. He tries to help her figure out how to leave town, but she says she knows what to do.

Jean gives her closing statements.

The prosecution gives her closing statements, and argues that Tommy is lying for Oliver like Roy did, and shouldn’t be able to get away with it.

Curtis and Dinah wonder what’s going to happen.

William and Felicity visit Oliver. He tells William to prepare for him being sent to jail, and that Felicity will look out for him. Oliver tells William that he’ll always be there for him.

Jean comes back, and reveals that the jury has reached a verdict.

The verdict is delivered — and Oliver is guilty on all charges. The judge allows the verdict to be stopped, because the evidence was so conflicting. Everyone hugs and celebrates.

Oliver, Felicity, Diggle, and William arrive in the bunker. They’re approached by the judge — who is actually Human Target. Again. Diggle thanks him for his help.

Rene and Zoe watch a movie, only to be interrupted by Oliver knocking at the door. Oliver and Rene apologize to each other.

The judge is dragged in front of Diaz, who accuses him of failing him. The judge reveals that he was kidnapped, but Diaz shoots and kills him anyway.

Laurel arrives on the scene and canary cries Diaz and his men down. She goes to kill Diaz, but he stops her, and reveals that he’s just going to kill her and Oliver now.