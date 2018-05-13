‘Arrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Ties That Bind”

“The Ties That Bind” starts with William preparing breakfast for Oliver and Felicity. Oliver notices Felicty’s upset at something and when he asks her what’s going on, she reveals she’s anxious that Diaz is still out on the streets while they’re inside scrambling eggs.

John and Lyla are at the doctor. The doctor reveals that Diggle’s nerves in his arm have apparently healed with no longer need for Felicity’s tech implant.

Rene and his daughter are watching a hockey match.

Dinah approaches a gangster in an alleyway. She starts beating him up, asking for more information on Ricardo Diaz.

The Queen’s are sitting down to eat when Oliver’s phone starts going off. It’s a text message from Anatoly telling him to get out his apartment immediately. When Oliver turns around, he notices three gunmen repealing from the roof and they start shooting through the windows into the apartment.

Felicity and William run and hide while Oliver takes care of the gunmen. Oliver alerts all of the former members of Team Arrow about Diaz going after them. We see a montage of gunmen attacking Curtis and his boyfriend, Rene and his daughter, and John and Lyla in the hospital.

Oliver tells William that he’s placing him and Felicity into protective custody with ARGUS. Felicity tells Oliver that she’s staying behind to help Oliver face Diaz.

At Helix, Oliver meets with Rene, Dinah, and Felicity. When asked why they’re meeting at Helix, Felicity shows them a video stream of Diaz’s men destroying the original Arrow bunker. Diggle and Lyla arrive and say they have a bunker set up in Colorado.

Diaz’s men light the Arrow bunker on fire.

Curtis arrives to tells the rest of the team that his boyfriend was shot, but says he’ll make it. After a pep talk from Oliver, the group starts brainstorming ways on how to stop Diaz.

Oliver finds Anatoly to discuss Diaz’s base of operations. Anatoly says he’ll dig up info Diaz’s facility. Anatoly finds Diaz at the Quadrant HQ. He tells the latter that the Quadrant HQ isn’t secure and recommends switching facilities.

Anatoly and Diaz are riding along in an armored car when they’re stopped by construction workers. It’s a trap set up by Team Arrow. Diaz’s men start fighting with Team Arrow when the corrupt cops show up to break up the fight. Diaz himself starts fighting with Curtis, eventually stabbing him in the abdomen.

Team Arrow escapes and makes it back to Helix. They reveal Curtis is resting in ARGUS care. Lyla mentions that the cops won’t turn down a meeting with the head of a federal agency and suggests she meet with the cops.

Diaz and Anatoly arrive at the police station. The two go into an office and Diaz throws Anatoly up against the wall, accusing him of telling Team Arrow they were moving locations. Anatoly convinces Diaz that Lydia Cassamento tipped off Team Arrow.

Oliver tries convincing Felicity not to go into the field with Lyla, but she’s adamant she’s going. Felicity and Lyla go to the police station so that they can transfer some files off the police computers.

Lyla goes inside to talk to Diaz and when the cops turn their backs, she plants a device on one of the computers. The files start transferring but Diaz is tipped off by his staff hacker. Diaz and the cops surround Lyla, but Oliver and Diggle enter the police station and start fighting with Diaz and his men.

The team rendezvous at Helix and Felicity starts to look at the encrypted files. Oliver pulls her aside and confronts her about running through a firefight at the police station.

Curtis arrives back at Helix to help Felicity decrypt the files. Dinah convinces him to go back and rest with Nick.

Cassamento is trying to claim her innocence with Diaz and Anatoly. She’s trying to tell him how out of control he is when his hacker bursts in and tells the group he thinks he’s able to get a location on Felicity. Diaz stabs Cassamento in the throat, killing her.

Diggle and Oliver are catching up. Diggle tries convincing Oliver that Felicity did the right thing. An alert starts going off, Diaz has arrived at Helix with a small army. He tells his soldiers that Oliver Queen doesn’t make it out alive.

Diaz starts launching tear gas into the bunker and Oliver instructs Team Arrow to leave. Felicity refuses to go until the files are done decrypting. Oliver decides to stay behind with her.

The team starts fighting Diaz’s men. Oliver eventually convinces Felicity to leave the bunker, saying they’ll find another way to stop Diaz other than decrypting the files. The two are leaving the bunker when they’re stopped by Diaz. After a quick fight, Oliver uses an explosive to knock Diaz out. He and Felicity escape and meet up with the rest of Team Arrow outside.

Team Arrow takes shelter at ARGUS. Lyla reveals the ARGUS forensics team was unable to recover Diaz’s body, he was able to escape. Oliver and Felicity call William and talk with him a bit to make him feel better.

At the police station, Diaz and Anatoly call a meeting with the rest of the Quadrant members. He informs them of Cassamento’s death and asks for their loyalty.

Oliver goes to Prosecutor Sharp’s office and asks for her help against Diaz. In exchange for her help, Oliver admits to being the Green Arrow.