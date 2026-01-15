James Gunn Gives Official Status Update on DCU Batman Movie (And Kills the Latest Rumors)

As anticipation for next year’s The Batman Part II continues to mount (thanks to the recent additions of Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan to the cast), it can be easy to forget that there’s another live-action Batman film in the works. DC Studios has been developing The Brave and the Bold, a new take on the Caped Crusader that will take place in the main DC Universe canon (Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga continues to exist in its own separate continuity). Having simultaneous live-action film series revolving around the same superhero is something that hasn’t really been attempted before, so people are curious to see how DC will pull this off. Recent rumors suggested that The Brave and the Bold could be coming together soon, but James Gunn has thrown cold water on that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Threads, Gunn responded to a fan query about the latest bit of The Brave and the Bold speculation. Reports had emerged that the script for The Brave and the Bold is now finished, and Warner Bros. was targeting a 2028 release date. In response, Gunn simply wrote, “Fiction, sorry. Screenplay isn’t finished.” He didn’t share any additional details, such as how far along the script is.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Last summer, around the time Superman was opening in theaters, Gunn shared that the Brave and the Bold script was being worked on. As Gunn has maintained since becoming co-head of DC Studios, no project will begin production until a screenplay is complete and he is happy with it. Without knowing much else about the progress of The Brave and the Bold script, Gunn’s latest update serves as confirmation that there is still work to be done on that front. Based on the vagueness of Gunn’s answer, the script could either be nearing completion or is in need of some more substantial rewrites, but it appears The Brave and the Bold is not ready to make its way through pre-production (i.e. casting).

Though Batman is obviously an integral part of the DC mythos and will eventually play a meaningful role in the DCU, Gunn isn’t in any rush to get The Brave and the Bold off the ground. The presence of the Batman Epic Crime Saga certainly is a factor there; in the past, Gunn has said he doesn’t want The Brave and the Bold to debut in the same calendar year as The Batman Part II so general audiences aren’t confused. He’s been frank that Batman presents a problem he needs to figure out as he plots the course of the DCU’s future, so being patient is a logical approach. Reeves’ franchise is still going strong, so there isn’t a need to revamp Batman on the big-screen right now. Gunn can take his time to make sure everything is in order.

As for when fans will see The Brave and the Bold, it’s difficult to say for sure. The rumored 2028 release window is the earliest the film can arrive, as that would avoid the unwanted clash with The Batman Part II. However, Reeves still has plans to make a third Batman film, which could create a new series of obstacles for Gunn and Co. If Gunn doesn’t want the DCU’s Batman film to directly compete with The Batman Part II, odds are he’ll feel the same about Reeves’ threequel. Gunn’s interest in pursuing Elseworlds stories is admirable, but it might be for the best if The Brave and the Bold doesn’t come out until Reeves is done with his trilogy. Hopefully, the finale will come to fruition faster than the middle chapter, which endured multiple delays.

DC fans are understandably eager to see David Corenswet’s Superman cross paths with Batman, but the DCU is still in its earliest days and is in a position where it can afford to be patient. DC Studios has some exciting projects coming up, including the TV series Lanterns and Gunn’s next movie Man of Tomorrow. Audiences will even get a little taste of the DCU’s Gotham City with Clayface this fall, so the franchise continues to expand, even if a certain Dark Knight isn’t part of the proceedings just yet.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!