‘Arrow’: David Ramsey on Diggle’s Drug Issue

Diggle may have survived the explosions on Lian Yu at the end of Arrow‘s fifth season, but he didn’t come back unscathed. The acting Green Arrow came back to Star City with an injury causing his previously steady hand to have significant tremors that he secretly turned to a mysterious drug to steady. Now, actor David Ramsey is opening up about what impact that secret may have.

Ramsey spoke with ComicBook.com during a recent visit to the Arrow set in Vancouver that while Diggle is presently the Green Arrow with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) having stepped down to focus on family, his tenure under the hood will be short lived, in part because of the drugs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s a six-episode thing, it’s a round five or six episodes,” Ramsey said. “This is going to be a situation where Diggle’s life is threatened because of this.”

As we’ve already seen this season, Diggle isn’t the only person whose life has been on the line because of Diggle’s issues. Both Rene/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez) and Dinah/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy have both been in danger because of Diggle’s issue and indecision and according to Ramsey, the drugs are only going to make it worse.

“The team has already been jeopardized by Diggle’s indecision, but it’s going to go further with his drug use,” he said. “So I think he has to come clean at some point to his wife and to his team.”

That reckoning will come sooner than fans may expect. In previews for tonight’s episode, “Promises Kept,” it looks like Diggle’s drug issue might be coming to light. Diggle is shown with his supply of the drug and Arrow executive producer Wendy Mericle said in the preview that he would need “more and more” of the drug to keep his tremors at bay. This will eventually come to a head and Ramsey said that when it does, it will be a tragic situation.

“I think around episode six or seven it all comes to a head,” Ramsey said. “A tragic, tragic head…”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.