‘Arrow’: [SPOILER] Returns in “Thanksgiving”

Thanksgiving isn’t complete without a family reunion or two, and Arrow just had a pretty big one.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Thanksgiving”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) coping with his recent arrest by the FBI. He decided to clear his head by visiting his sister, Thea Queen (Willa Holland), who has been in a coma since the attack on Lian Yu.

While there, Oliver began to confide in Thea, and remarked that he wished she would wake up. When Oliver returned to the hospital days later to visit John Diggle (David Ramsey), he was met with some surprising news: Thea had woken up.

Oliver and their family then visited Thea, and had a sort of Thanksgiving with her in her hospital room.

So, what’s next for Thea? Well, it doesn’t appear that she will appear in next week’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, especially with her trying to recuperate. But as Arrow reaches its mid-season finale and onward, fans could see Thea starting to process all that’s happened for her.

“I think that she’s just going to try to grapple with every piece of information that she’s been given over the last six months,” Holland told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “She’s gotten handed a lot of information about herself, and about her family. And then also, her father just stepped on a mine for her. So I think her main focus if she were to be alive and well in the beginning of the season, would be to kind of grapple with all of that.”

And while it might take Thea a while to fully get back on her feet, there’s a chance fans could see her in full health in one way or another.

“All I’ll say really, and you can interpret this however you want, is Willa is back on the show and we are doing flashbacks from people’s perspective that does not always include Oliver’s,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com at the beginning of the season. “I’ll let you extrapolate from that what you will.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.