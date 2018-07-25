‘Arrow’: Emily Bett Rickards Teases Broken Relationships in Season 7

Last season on Arrow saw a lot of relationships tested and break apart, particularly when it came to the original members of Team Arrow and its newer additions. While things looked like they were coming back together by the season finale though, it sounds like things may not be better in season seven.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, series star Emily Bett Rickards said that relationships remain broken and there is going to be more fighting as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Going forward relationships are broken,” Rickards said. “Somebody said we’re going to be doing more fighting and I was like ‘how [is that] possible?’ but sure.”

As fans of the show will recall, Team Arrow completely broke apart last season. First, Renee/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzales), Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy), and Curtis/Mister Terrific (Echo Kellum) broke off as their own team after what they felt was hypocrisy on Oliver/Green Arrow’s (Stephen Amell) part. Then, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Oliver had a similar falling out. While they all came back together to face down Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and Oliver appeared to make amends before going off to prison, things aren’t totally resolved.

The idea of the team continuing to be broken is something that Harkavy herself talked about in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at SDCC as well.

“I think the team is definitely broken, after all of the animosity that happened between us last season.” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary, added. “And now the predicament Oliver is in, and just the sacrifice that he made for us. The hierarchy is broken, so we need to restructure and reevaluate how we approach the team.”

Hopefully, the team will figure out how to approach things sooner rather than later. Diaz is still out there and is out to destroy everything that Oliver holds dear.

You can check out the official synopsis for Arrow‘s seventh season below.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

What do you think of this first look at Arrow‘s seventh season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.