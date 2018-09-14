‘Arrow’ Season 7 Will Reportedly Feature Javelin

It looks like Arrow‘s rogues gallery could be adding a pretty interesting member.

According to a new report from That Hashtag Show, DC Comics villain Javelin will reportedly play a role in Arrow‘s seventh season. The show is currently seeking a French-speaking male in his 30s, who will take on a “large principal role” in the season.

Described as “smart and ruthless”, Leonard Gibbons/Javelin is a French chemical weapons trader, who ends up going into business with an undercover Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum). This brings his business to Team Arrow’s attention, although it’s unclear exactly where things will develop from there.

In the comics, Javelin is a German Olympic athlete with an arsenal of spear-shaped weapons, who frequently goes up against Hal Jordan/Green Lantern. It’s anyone’s guess as to how closely Javelin will be adapted from the source material, although his ties to Curtis could prove to be a positive thing. After all, Curtis is canonically a former Olympic athlete within the world of Arrow, so there’s no telling just how much of a foil Javelin could end up being.

Javelin’s arrival comes to Arrow at a pretty interesting time, as the team is trying to grapple with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) being stuck in prison.

“The idea is that, now with him being in prison, we’re having to interpret the idea of fighting for Star City.” Rick Gonzalez, who plays Wild Dog, explained in a recent interview. “Continuing to move forward and do what we need to do to help the city. But how do we interpret that? How does that come about? The choice of me being behind the mask, do I do that, how do I do that, or do I not do that so we’ll see that throughout the entire season.”

“I think the team is definitely broken, after all of the animosity that happened between us last season.” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary, added. “And now the predicament Oliver is in, and just the sacrifice that he made for us. The hierarchy is broken, so we need to restructure and reevaluate how we approach the team.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.