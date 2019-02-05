‘Arrow’: “Star City Slayer” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Star City Slayer”, the thirteenth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

Hot off of the heels of this week’s 150th episode, which was framed around a documentary about Team Arrow, it looks like “Star City Slayer” might not be pulling any punches either. The episode title hints that Team Arrow will be pursued by a serial killer, something that has sort of been played with for the last few episodes. A few of the show’s characters have received some pretty ominous messages in recent weeks, all of which seemed to be pointing to Chimera, a tactical-looking vigilante who sought to attack other crime-fighters.

As it turned out, Chimera was a former psych patient named Kevin Meltzer, who had become a vigilante as a way to steal the masks of his favorite heroes. Meltzer was caught by SCPD by the end of the episode, so it certainly sounds like another devious character could be lurking in the shadows.

The episode will also see Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) dealing with a secret that William (Jack Moore) has been keeping from him. Odds are, it’s probably the fact that William flunked out of boarding school, which Felicity learned at the tail-end of tonight’s episode. But there’s a chance that this new secret could be something tied to that, or something else suspicious all together.

You can check out the synopsis for “Star City Slayer” below!

THE TEAM IS TARGETED

Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) are disappointed after they learn that William (guest star Jack Moore) is hiding something from them. Wanting to focus on his family, Oliver steps back from his Green Arrow duties and lets the team take over tracking down a serial killer.

However, when the team becomes targets for the killer, things take a bloody turn.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Jill Blankenship.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Star City Slayer” will air on February 11th.