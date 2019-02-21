‘Arrow’ Showrunner Reveals Canary-Centric Episode Title

The latest Arrow episode title seems to indicate a major revelation for one of the show’s songbirds.

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz recently shared the title page for season seven’s eighteenth episode, alongside an array of various Black Canary action figures. Between the merchandise and the fact that the page is colored yellow, it’s probably not a surprise that the episode is titled “Lost Canary”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, fans have already begun to speculate about which Canary the title is a reference to, seeing as several different characters have taken on the mantle over the years. The merchandise – 2/3rds of which is for Sara Lance’s iteration of The Canary – has made some think that Caity Lotz could be popping over from Legends of Tomorrow for the episode somehow.

Realistically, it’s safe to assume that the episode will center on Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy Rodgers) or Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy), both of whom have consistently played a role in Season 7. In the show’s most recent episode, the latter appeared to lose her sonic cry in a fight against the Star City Slayer, a change that may carry over into Arrow‘s flash-forwards.

And Schwartz has hinted that Laurel will be involved with a Birds of Prey-style episode, which just might end up being this installment.

“We are doing a Birds of Prey-inspired episode, that Laurel will be involved with,” Schwartz said last month. “We’ll get to see what happens in her overall redemption arc — whether she really did turn over a new leaf, or is she still the same evil Black Siren we met last season.”

Seeing as Arrow has already showcased some of Laurel’s Earth-2 origins this season, it’d certainly make sense that the “Lost Canary” could be in a reference to her. A recent episode gave a bit more insight into Laurel’s early days with her Canary Cry, as she used it to get revenge on the man who had killed her father when she was younger.

But by and large, the season has showcased Laurel working alongside Team Arrow, further driving forth her long-awaited potential redemption arc.

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy Rodgers told ComicBook.com last year. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

“I think there’s room for redemption for her character.” Cassidy Rodgers continued. “And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.