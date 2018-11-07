‘Arrow’: “Level Two” Reveals SPOILER is Dead in the Future

Arrow dropped some major hints about the Arrowverse’s future tonight — including the fate of one fan-favorite.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Level Two”, below!

The episode featured multiple flash-forwards to William Clayton (Ben Lewis) and Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), as they traveled to Star City on a mysterious message from Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards). The pair made their way to an abandoned Smoak Technologies building, where they found older versions of Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) and Zoe Ramirez (Andrea Sixtos), who have become part of the vigilante resistance in Star City.

William and Roy explained that they were brought there because of a message from Felicity, something that Dinah was taken aback by. As she explained, there’s no way that Felicity could have sent the message — because she’s dead.

Granted, there’s always a chance that Felicity’s death could be faked for some reason, or that the future we’re seeing could ultimately be changed by some of the Arrowverse‘s time-travel shenanigans. But after Felicity has gotten dangerously close to death several times over the course of Arrow‘s tenure, it seems as if her fate gets sealed sometime around the late 2030s or early 2040s.

This certainly adds a whole lot of mystery around the flash-forwards, especially depending on what the timeline of things ultimately ends up being. Based off of how Dinah delivered the news, it certainly sounds like Felicity’s death was somewhat recent, or at least recent enough to be news to her estranged step-son.

There’s also the question of exactly how future Felicity ends up dying, especially with the information that was revealed about the Glades. (And, you know, the ever-growing possibility that these flashbacks are in the “Star City 2046” timeline.)

Either way, it certainly sounds like fans will get some sort of context about Felicity’s fate, considering the direction these flash-forwards are headed.

“When we had flashbacks in every episode, sometimes it felt like a little too much,” showrunner Beth Schwartz said recently. “I wanted to make sure that we were telling the story we needed to tell instead of being forced to tell them in every episode. With the flash forwards, we’re able to see the consequences of what our team has done in the present day story. In the future storyline you’re going to be able to see were vigilantes effective? How did that affect Star City in the future? How did it affect The Glades? How did it affect all the characters we love? Are people going to be the same or different? It opens up the world a lot.”

