‘Arrow’: “The Demon” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Demon”, the upcoming fifth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

While fans wondered if the episode would have ties to Ra’s al Ghul (Matthew Nable) and the League of Assassins when its title was first announced, as that does not appear to be the case. The term “The Demon” has referenced a mysterious inmate at Slabside Maximum Security Prison this season and given what we saw with Oliver’s brutal “therapy” sessions in this week’s “Level Two,” that inmate may spell real trouble for Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

The episode will see Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) working with an “unlikely ally” and guessing off of the photos that unlikely ally just might be Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy). Both women, along with Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) are featured looking over some files that might just contain the shocking revelation about Oliver teased in the official episode synopsis which you can read below.

“FELICITY DISCOVERS A SECRET ABOUT OLIVER; CURTIS GOES UNDERCOVER

Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) learns something new about Oliver (Stephen Amell) that shocks her. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) asks Curtis (Echo Kellum) to go undercover for ARGUS. Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) works with an unlikely ally.

Mark Bunting directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.”

However, the unlikely ally Dinah works with could end up being the mysterious new Green Arrow creeping around Star City.

“I can’t really tell you which way the new Green Arrow [lands], but Dinah and Rene will be arguing that point for a little bit. They’ll be on different sides for a little bit,” new showrunner Beth Schwartz recently explained. “We’ll definitely unveil and explore before the end of the season, for sure.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “The Demon” airs November 12th.