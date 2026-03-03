10 Toughest Members of the Justice League, Ranked

The Justice League is, consistently, the savior of the DC Multiverse. The team has been dealing with the greatest threats in comics for decades, traveling to other Earths and through time to save creation. The League has a reputation for excellence that few teams can match. There have been numerous types of Leagues over the years, and the best of them are the groups that assemble the greatest heroes on Earth and beyond. Members of the team have to be the best of the best, as they find themselves in battle against foes the likes of which its often hard to imagine. Being an active member of the Justice League (technically, everyone is currently a member of the group) means being the toughest in the multiverse.

The Justice League’s foes are the most dangerous out there, so members have to be able to survive everything from physical harm to the various mental and emotional trauma that comes from the job. Leaguers have to be tough as nails to get by. These ten Justice Leaguers are the toughest, anchoring the team against the biggest threats.

10) Hawkman

Hawkman mostly fights alongside the Justice Society these days, but the hero was also a member of the Satellite League, battling the greatest threats in the multiverse. Carter Hall has always been one of the toughest people in comics, spending multiple lifetimes fighting evil and ever giving up. He can take a massive beating, with his Nth metal enhanced physique giving him super strength and heightened durability, as well as a healing factor. He’s also a person possessed of indomitable will; he’s slow to forget a slight and never ever gives up.

9) Power Girl

Power Girl is another hero who has usually been associated with the Justice Society lately, but she was a member of the Justice League International. PG is an Earth-Two Kryptonian, and it’s honestly pretty hard to figure out her power level. She’s under the Superman level and maybe on par with Kara, but she’s still strong and can take the most savage of beatings. However, she’s not as mentally tough as she could be. This makes sense, honestly; she spent a long time wondering who she was and where she came from, and has always had problems with doubting herself. She’s also a little too easy to set off, which has led to her making some mistakes in combat that have cost her and her teammates.

8) Batman

Batman isn’t the only non-powered human member of the Justice League, but he is the toughest. The Dark Knight could easily be reduced to bag of blood and bones by most Justice League foes, but he’s been able to survive everything thrown at him. He’s also ridiculously mentally tough, having faced against the most mind-bending foes imaginable. Bruce Wayne has his weaknesses, obviously, but most League foes don’t know them well enough to use them against him and his skills have kept him a step ahead of everyone who’s tried to take him out.

7) Elongated Man

Elongated Man was once kind of Barry Allen’s sidekick in Central City, working with the Scarlet Speedster while also having his own adventures. He and his wife Sue were able to become members of the League (because Sue was awesome and everyone loved her), and he became the team’s resident stretchy guy. Like most stretchy guys, Elongated Man can take way more damage than most humans, and is basically invulnerable to most harm. His mental toughness isn’t always the best, since he can be fooled and has made some pretty dumb mistakes over the years, but he’s good enough to operate under most circumstances.

6) Shazam/The Captain

Shazam has had many names. He began his existence as Captain Marvel, but had to change his name to Shazam in the 21st century (the deal used to be you couldn’t put Captain Marvel on a DC cover, but they could still use the name). He’s currently referred to as the Captain, and is one of the most powerful members of the team. He’s been a member of several different rosters of the Justice League, acting as something of a secondary Superman-level hero on the group. He’s powerful enough to face off against the most potent enemies out there and Billy, though younger than many of other Leaguers, is one of the toughest, most resourceful heroes out there. He’s physically and mentally tough, even if he’s sometimes called the Big Red Cheese.

5) Red Tornado

Red Tornado is the Vision of DC Comics, a robot created to destroy the Justice League who became a member of the team. He was then possessed by the Tornado Spirit, giving him elemental-level wind powers. His body is extremely durable and strong, to the extent that when he was brought back to the League in 2006’s Justice League of America (Vol. 2) #1, Batman reminded everyone that Reddy was the team’s greatest tank. Even when Reddy’s body seems fatally damaged, it can always be rebuilt. His love for his family, his wife Kathy and his adopted daughter Traya, keeps him going through everything, no matter how much he goes through making him an unbeatable member of the team.

4) Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter is DC’s most underrated hero. He’s one of the Justice League’s most powerful members, with a Swiss Army knife’s array of powers: super strength, super speed, invulnerability, shape-shifting, super senses, Martian vision, telepathy, flight, invisibility, and intangibility. He’s overcome his fear of fire, so that’s not really a problem anymore. His main vulnerability now is enemies who know how to mess with his shapechanging body. There are chemical combinations that can be used to force him to lose his form, and that’s a pretty big weakness, but that doesn’t change how potent he is. Because of his mental powers, he plenty mentally tough, and has proven able to overcome just about anything in battle.

3) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is one of the toughest beings on Earth. She was created by the gods and given amazing power. She was trained by the Amazons, some of the toughest fighters on the planet. She’s faced off against everything imaginable, and is one of the foremost superheroes ever. As far durability goes, she’s not really bulletproof, but she’s faster than bullets, so it’s never really been a problem for her. She can take damage that would kill all but the most durable Leaguers and has proven to be unflappable as a hero.

2) Superman

Superman has always had numerous weaknesses, but he’s always been able to overcome them. Enemies have often brought things like Kryptonite and magic to bear against him, and yet he never let any of it stop him. Even something like Kryptonite hasn’t been able to actually ever keep him down, and most methods of taking away his powers take time to work, meaning he has all the time in the world to win. He’s known for his indomitable will and never giving up, fighting far beyond what seems to be prudent. Superman never quits, but he’s not the toughest Leaguer….

1) Plastic Man

Plastic Man is the toughest Leaguer by a far margin and everyone knows it. His body is indestructible (he was once survived millennia on the bottom of the ocean) and he can transform into anything. He doesn’t really have many weaknesses, and Eel O’Brien is the kind of guy whose mind is almost completely unbreakable. He’s honestly kind of crazy, but in a good way, and this has helped survive him everything his foes have thrown at him. Plastic Man is the greatest stretchy hero in comics and is a way better member of the League than anyone would have imagined.

