Stephen Amell Teases All-Male Pillow Fight on ‘Arrow’

It sounds like Arrow‘s seventh season might be taking things in a very unexpected direction.

Stephen Amell, who stars on the series as Oliver Queen, recently tweeted that the seventh episode of Arrow‘s seventh season will feature “an all-male pillow fight” in some form or fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 7 of Arrow has an all male pillow fight. We know where our bread is buttered. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 25, 2018

Later, Amell posted a follow-up tweet, where he remarked that he’s going to need a vacation after filming the episode.

I’m gonna need a vacation after episode 7.07. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 25, 2018

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not Amell is being serious about the all-male pillow fight, or if he’s just cracking a joke about one of season seven’s newest fight scenes. Seeing as Oliver will begin the season in a SuperMax prison, the setting is certainly there to have some sort of pillow fight, no matter how unconventional it would be for the show.

This could be just the latest unique fight scene to make its way into Arrow‘s seventh season, with early promotional material hinting that Oliver will have a fight in the prison showers while appearing to be naked.

“Beth [Schwartz, Arrow showrunner] and I had a phone call with BNSP, which is our censors… a very lengthy phone call about a particular scene that we never had before,” frequent Arrow director James Bamford explained in an interview earlier this summer. “So, we are really trying to push the limits on the show in the gritty factor. We are trying to go as far as you can go within the confines of our network and what is expected of us and what we can do and can’t do. We are not on Netflix, so we will never be able to X, Y, and Z, but we are damn sure going to try.”

Regardless of whether or not there actually is an all-male pillow fight in Arrow’s seventh season, it sounds like the show will be taking quite a few risks either way.

“[The writers] have a very clear vision of what they want season seven to be, and what I asked them to do – and it’s not up to me – but what I asked of them is to not just assume that we have an eighth season.” Amell said in an interview earlier this summer. “I wanted them to write like, ‘If you have a good idea, and you have something you’ve always wanted to do or see on the show, then just do it! Do it right now!’”

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell continued. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

Do you want to see an all-male pillow fight in Arrow‘s seventh season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.