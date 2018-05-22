Stephen Amell Says New ‘Arrow’ Season 7 Character Gave Him Goosebumps

Arrow‘s season six finale took the long-running The CW series into uncharted territory, and it sounds like a new character could play a part in that.

The series’ star, Stephen Amell, recently teased what fans can expect in the upcoming seventh season during a panel at Motor City Comic Con. Shortly after revealing that Oliver Queen will sport his iconic goatee in some form or fashion, Amell hinted that the series will also debut some sort of new character.

“We’re also debuting a new character, who, when I heard about it, I just got goosebumps.” Amell revealed. “I’m so excited.”

Considering the circumstances in which Arrow‘s season finale ended, fans will surely speculate about what kind of character that could be. Even with Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) living to rule Star City another day – and his Longbow Hunters in tow – there’s still a chance that this mystery character could be some sort of new villain. And with Oliver Queen (spoiler alert!) being sent to a Supermax prison in the episode’s final moments, this new character could possibly be another inmate who Oliver crosses paths with, a la The Flash‘s Big Sir (Bill Goldberg).

And with Batwoman expected to play a role in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover, who knows? Maybe the character could be some sort of Gotham City resident who helps set the crossover in motion.

Either way, it sounds like fans should expect some changes in Arrow‘s seventh season, according to outgoing showrunner Marc Guggenheim.

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale.” Guggenheim said in a previous interview. “And I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season. We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

Are you excited to see what new character is introduced in Arrow‘s seventh season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow‘s seventh season will debut Mondays this fall at 9/8c, following new episodes of Legends of Tomorrow.