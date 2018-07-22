‘Arrow’ Showrunner on the Possibility of an Olicity Baby in Season 7

Felicity and Oliver may have gotten married during Arrow‘s sixth season, but fans holding out hope that season seven would see the “Olicity” couple adding a baby to their family are going to be disappointed.

At the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Com today, a fan asked if Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) would have a baby and new showrunner Beth Schwartz had a very succinct response.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nope,” Schwartz said.

While fans may be disappointed that it’s pretty official that an Olicity baby isn’t happening any time soon, this isn’t’ the first time the subject has come up and been dismissed by those involved with the show. In an interview with TV Guide earlier this year, Rickards said that she would rather Felicity face villains and other challenges than to deal with pregnancy and motherhood in season seven.

“I don’t know if I would be interested in exploring that storyline right now with Felicity,” Rickards said at the time. “I feel like she deserves a little something more than that, and I don’t want that to be taken the wrong way. I’d just be interested in seeing her, I don’t know, like, deal with a villain face-to-face for a consistent number of episodes.”

Even without Oliver and Felicity having a child together, though, there will still be a element of family for the couple in season seven. With Oliver in prison, Felicity will be the sole parent for his son, William, and both of them will likely be the target of Ricardo Diaz’s (Kirk Acevedo) vendetta against Oliver.

“We’ve seen how strong and intelligent and ferocious [Diaz] can be; I don’t think he stops,” Rickards told Entertainment Weekly. “In terms of [Felicity] safe, we can do our best, but I don’t think she’s going to have much luck.”

You can check out the official synopsis for the upcoming season below.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

Are you looking forward to Arrow‘s seventh season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.