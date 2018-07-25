‘Arrow’: David Ramsey Teases Oliver & Diggle’s Relationship in Season 7

Oliver Queen made a pretty major choice in Arrow‘s Season 6 finale, and it looks like it will have a unique impact on one of his longest relationships.

ComicBook.com recently caught up with David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle/Spartan on the long-running The CW series, about what fans can expect in the upcoming seventh season. According to Ramsey, Oliver and Diggle will have sort of reconciled the major differences that they had in the previous season, now that Oliver is stuck in a SuperMax prison.

“At the beginning of the season, he’s visiting Oliver in prison.” Ramsey explained in our interview, which you can check out above. “There’s a relationship that’s really formed. These guys are bros again. He’s giving him updates about what’s happening in the world, of trying to catch and take down Diaz. So, over the past five months of the imprisonment of Oliver Queen, John Diggle’s been right there for him.”

Considering how many evolutions Oliver and Diggle’s dynamic has undergone over Arrow‘s tenure, there will certainly be plenty of fans who are happy to hear that the duo are on good terms. But what would early John Diggle – who started out as Oliver’s bodyguard in Season 1 – think of where things are now?

“He’s surprised that [Oliver is] not dead.” Ramsey revealed. “That he actually made it six years as a vigilante. I think, also, that he would be surprised that he became kind of a costumed vigilante himself. I think that he would be surprised at that.”

With what we already know about Arrow‘s seventh season, it sounds like Star City could use all of the help it can get. The season will see Team Arrow attempting to finally defeat Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), who will be returning on to the scene with his Longbow Hunters in tow.

“I think the idea is that, now with him being in prison, we’re having to interpret the idea of fighting for Star City.” Rick Gonzalez, who plays Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, explained in a recent interview. “Continuing to move forward and do what we need to do to help the city. But how do we interpret that? How does that come about? The choice of me being behind the mask, do I do that, how do I do that, or do I not do that so we’ll see that throughout the entire season.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.