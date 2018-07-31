‘Arrow’ EP Says “Demons” Are Going to Come out in Season 7

Arrow is certainly no stranger to gritty moments and surprising twists, and it sounds like the latest season will be no exception.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, incoming showrunner Beth Schwartz teased what fans can expect in the upcoming seventh season. When asked to describe the season in one word, Schwartz kept things simple.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t swear though…” Schwartz remarked, before answering. “Dark.”

As Schwartz went on to elaborate, the newest season will be a bit of a return to form for the long-running The CW series, and will probably bring a lot of angst along with that.

“It’s tonally similar to season one.” Schwartz explained. “We’re just going back to our roots, and there’s a lot of demons that are going to come out. That’s all I can say.”

Considering where things will be when Arrow picks back up, it’s pretty easy to understand Schwartz’s claims. Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) will be locked in a SuperMax prison with some of his past enemies, after he unmasked himself as the Green Arrow to the public.

In his wake, Oliver is leaving behind an increasingly-fractured Team Arrow, who will be attempting to understand what it means to be a hero.

“I think the idea is that, now with him being in prison, we’re having to interpret the idea of fighting for Star City.” Rick Gonzalez, who plays Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, explained in the same interview. “Continuing to move forward and do what we need to do to help the city. But how do we interpret that? How does that come about? The choice of me being behind the mask, do I do that, how do I do that, or do I not do that so we’ll see that throughout the entire season.”

“I think the team is definitely broken, after all of the animosity that happened between us last season.” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary, added. “And now the predicament Oliver is in, and just the sacrifice that he made for us. The hierarchy is broken, so we need to restructure and reevaluate how we approach the team.”

Even with all of that, it sounds like Arrow won’t be pulling any punches in Season 7, something that the series’ star is excited about.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

Are you excited to see things get dark in Arrow‘s seventh season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.