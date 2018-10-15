‘Arrow’: Oliver’s Family is Threatened in New Season 7 Premiere Clip

Arrow‘s Season 7 premiere is tonight, but just in case you can’t wait to get a glimpse of what life behind bars looks like for Oliver Queen, The CW has a brand new clip to get you through.

In the clip (via GameSpot), Oliver (Stephen Amell) comes to realize that while there are threats to him behind bars there are grave threats to both Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and William (Jack Moore) outside as well. Specifically, two criminals that Oliver previously put behind bars, Danny “Brick” Brickwell (Vinnie Jones) and Derek Sampson (Cody Runnels) want Oliver to be their third man in a sketchy prison operation they have going, and they aren’t taking no for an answer. Either Oliver joins them, or bad things will happen to his family.

Naturally, Oliver would want to do whatever it takes to protect his family but Felicity, William, and anyone else the former Green Arrow cares about has more than just the threats of Brick and Sampson to deal with. Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) is still out there as are all of the other criminals who might see Oliver’s family as fair game. The idea that it’s Oliver who is truly protected as he’s in prison is one that has come up before. Rickards said in an interview earlier this year that Oliver being in prison creates new dangers for those he’s left behind.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Rickards explained. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

She went on to explain that Diaz will be a major threat, particularly in terms of Felicity’s safety.

“We’ve seen how strong and intelligent and ferocious [Diaz] can be; I don’t think he stops,” Rickards teased. “In terms of keeping [Felicity] safe, we can do our best, but I don’t think she’s going to have much luck.”

And it seems like Rickards is right. Promotional photos from tonight’s season premiere showed Felicity sporting an all-new look with bright pink hair and fake piercings as well as some curious facial injuries indicating that she got into some sort of fight — and whatever happened was worrying enough that she appears to have had to tell an incarcerated Oliver about it, the thick prison glass between them as they talk.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.