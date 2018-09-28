Stephen Amell Shares Revealing ‘Arrow’ Prison Shower Fight Photo

Arrow season 7 will see Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen locked in Super Max prison – a dire place to be, when you used to be a violent vigilante beating down the criminals you’re locked up with. Arrow season 7 trailers have teased just what kind of brutal fights Oliver will have to win to stay alive in Super Max, and this new photo below shows that Mr. Queen will have to use all of his impressive physique to make it through this gauntlet:

“Don’t skip leg day.” – sound advice from Amell, who is most famous for his upper body strength, as Oliver Queen’s salmon ladder workout has become a trademark of Arrow‘s mythos. Indeed, for millions of fans, seeing Amell naked in the shower and fighting in the buff will be fulfillment of some of the more wild fan-fiction fantasies. It’s also just one example of how Arrow season 7 is pushing the boundaries of what level of brutality can be shown on network TV.

A new showrunner, Beth Schwartz, is taking the reigns in season 7, and that creative change has the stars of Arrow re-energized about delivering something fans have never seen before:

“Beth [Schwartz, Arrow showrunner] and I had a phone call with BNSP, which is our censors… a very lengthy phone call about a particular scene that we never had before,” Arrow director James Bamford has explained. “So, we are really trying to push the limits on the show in the gritty factor. We are trying to go as far as you can go within the confines of our network and what is expected of us and what we can do and can’t do. We are not on Netflix, so we will never be able to X, Y, and Z, but we are damn sure going to try.”

This new photo implies that Bamford, Schwartz and co. have done just that. While there is some amount of titilation for fans to see Stephen Amell wet, naked, and potentially bloody, this photo implies that this fight sequence will indeed be more brutal than a lot of what we’ve seen from Arrow. Hopefully the ‘all-male pillow fight’ we’ll see will be a bit more on the lighter side of things.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.