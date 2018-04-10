‘Arrow’s Colton Haynes Speaks Out on Returning for Season 7

A beloved Arrow character will be returning to the series very soon, and it sounds like the actor behind it all is pretty hyped.

Colton Haynes, who played Roy Harper on the hit The CW series, recently spoke out about the news that he will be reprising the role in the series’ upcoming seventh season. As Haynes wrote in an Instagram post, which you can check out below, he’s “so excited”, even though he has “to start working out again”.

“We’re very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow,” the show’s producers said in a statement earlier today. “While we’ve always enjoyed Colton’s returns to the show, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular and we’re very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper’s return affords us.”

Haynes recently returned to Arrow for a two-episode arc during which he seemingly got hit happily-ever-after with Thea (Willa Holland), his on-again/off-again love interest from the first three seasons. Haynes had left during the show’s fourth season, after donning the Green Arrow costume in order to throw suspicion away from Oliver Queen. He later faked his death in prison and went on the lam to start a new life.

“I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my Arrow family,” Haynes said.

It is possible that Haynes may appear in the finale, which begins shooting soon; it would not be unusual for The CW to make a major casting announcement just before that actor starts filming, in order to avoid being spoiled by paparazzi on-set.

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9/8c on The CW.