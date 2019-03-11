‘The Flash’s Danielle Panabaker Says Goodbye to ‘Arrow’

The Arrowverse is going through a major change now that Arrow has been renewed for an eighth and final season, and one of the franchise’s stars

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on Arrow‘s sister show, The Flash, recently tweeted her response to the flagship show nearing its end. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Panabaker congratulated the cast and crew for their eight seasons, and expressed that she’s grateful to have played a part in the show’s journey.

Congrats to all my @CW_Arrow friends on an an incredible run. Season 8 is quite an accomplishment and yet I still can’t believe it will be your last! Grateful to have been a small part of the journey, especially because without @CW_Arrow there would be no @CW_TheFlash! https://t.co/nHxuRoOT9m — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) March 9, 2019

Outside of the now-famous crossovers between the two shows, both Caitlin Snow and Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) actually made their first appearances on Arrow, when a Season 2 episode saw them investigating a break-in by Deathstroke (Manu Bennett). While both shows have evolved quite a lot in the interim, it’s safe to say that Arrow‘s impact on the larger Arrowverse will continue to be felt.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” producers Beth Schwartz, Greg Berlanti, and Marc Guggenheim said in a statement last week. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

Before Arrow officially bows out, the Arrowverse will be taking part in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, the long-awaited event which “will be the biggest, most complicated” crossover yet. In a way, this will mark a milestone for The Flash as well, as the show has been teasing “Crisis” since its inception.

“It’s cool, though.” The Flash star Grant Gustin previously told ComicBook.com. “It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

