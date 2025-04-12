DC Just Went Freaky Friday with Two Fan-Favorite Heroes

Play video

Fire and Ice have had a rough go of it as of late, and their worlds get shaken up even further in Fire & Ice: When Hell Freezes Over #1. Fire and Ice were some of the lucky ones who were able to regain their powers after Amanda Waller stole them in Absolute Power, but there was an issue, as they received each other’s powers instead of their own. In When Hell Freezes Over #1, we see them struggle to adapt to these new circumstances, but then things take a Freaky Friday turn that makes everything ten times more chaotic. Spoilers are incoming for Fire. & Ice: When Hell Freezes Over #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Having each other’s powers has been a challenge for both heroes, and the stark differences between those power sets are explored throughout the issue. Ice’s powers were based on creation, while Fire’s powers leaned towards destruction, and that’s obviously caused some issues in adapting to their abilities.

Fire is especially frustrated, and is seeking any way possible to get their powers swapped back. To take their minds off of things, Fire decides to invite their friends over for a get-together, with Black Canary, Dr. Light, and Zatanna all in attendance. It’s revealed a bit later that they asked Zatanna if she could fix their powers, but she was unable to.

Things are going well and everyone’s having fun, especially Zatanna and Zach, who are pretty much taking over karaoke. Fire gives Ice a little push into joining in on the karaoke, and uses that time to go hunting around in Zatanna’s magic hat for something that can help.

Fire finds some artifacts, weapons, and even an unattached eyeball before finally picking up a Monkey’s Paw. She puts on the bracelet attached to it and says, “I wish for Tora and I to have our correct powers again”. Zatanna and the rest of the group notice what’s happening and rush towards her to stop it, but they don’t arrive in time, and there’s an explosion of magical energy around Fire.

Nothing has changed after the explosion though, but Zatanna scolds Fire for messing around with magical artifacts, as they can be extremely dangerous. Fire says “More dangerous than Ice and I walking around like this? I don’t think so. This is worse than being useless. We’ve become a Liability, Z” before storming out of the bar.

We then catch up with Charlie and Fire later in bed, but when Fire moves into the frame it’s actually Ice. Charlie freaks out and she doesn’t understand what’s wrong, but after a look in the mirror, she realizes that she has now switched bodies with Ice as a result of the Monkey’s Paw wish. It turns out that while it did grant the wish, it returned the powers to their rightful bodies, but in doing so it also switched the people too, so now things are even more mangled than they were before.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!