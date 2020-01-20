Arrow Series Finale Photos Reveal Big Post-Crisis on Infinite Earths Changes

The CW has released a number of promotional photos for “Fadeout,” the series finale of Arrow, which will debut next week on the network. And spoilers abound for anybody who wonders what the Arrowverse will look like following the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” It seems that when you have a friend (or a family member) who gets to be The Spectre and help rekindle the fire of reality, there are some perks — like maybe being significantly less dead or maimed. There are gonna be spoilers ahead as a result, so beware, but here is our rundown of the images.

These images also put a different spin on a recent interview in which Katie Cassidy suggested that she shared a scene with Paul Blackthorne, who played her onscreen father, in the finale. While it seemed most likely at that time that the scene was a flashback, it now seems possible that Captain Lance could have been brought back from the dead when Oliver restarted reality.

The same day “Fadeout” airs, Arrow will get a retrospective special, Hitting the Bullseye. Both of these will air after the series gets a different kind of look at its legacy — a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries, a planned spinoff. That episode will air tomorrow.

The night will likely serve as an emotional sendoff both to Arrow the series and to Oliver Queen as a character. You can see the official synopses below. You can check out the finale week synopses below.

“Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

A CELEBRATORY EPISODE – Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Stephen Amell and the cast of “Arrow,” and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Original airdate 1/28/2020.

“Fadeout” — (9:00-10:01 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.

In addition to bringing back Katherine McNamara in the role of Mia Queen (Oliver’s daughter and the new Green Arrow), Green Arrow and the Canaries will also bring back Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) in supporting roles, while bringing over some Arrow writing and producing talent to run the show if it goes to series. The backdoor pilot, which will air on January 21, will center on a version of Star City in 2040, where Mia finds idyllic life threatened when she has to return to action as the new Green Arrow.

“Green Arrow and the Canaries” will air this week, followed by the series finale, “Fadeout,” on January 28.

Team Arrow

The episode seems to largely center on Oliver’s funeral, but that is not all that’s going on. There are some scenes in the bunker which indicate both some action and also some reflection. Here we get what might be a little of both, as virtually every member of Team Arrow (even Rory is back!) huddle around Felicity’s monitors.

The Queen Family

Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) gathers with Oliver’s kids at his funeral, likely reflecting the fact that they will go forward as a family and not split up like they did in the pre-Crisis future timeline.

New Team Arrow

John Diggle (David Ramsey), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), and Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) gather in the bunker, likely planning what to do with Team Arrow once Arrow is gone.

Sara Lance

Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) is back in what appears to be the Queen family mansion, and looking…happy.

Felicity in the bunker

Sara, Diggle, and Felicity — three of the only people who have been there basically since the beginning of Oliver’s journey in different ways — gather in the bunker, and Felicity seems really touched to see…something. Whether it’s a memorial to Oliver, a video from him recorded prior to his death, or something else will have to wait a week or so to be revealed.

Felicity and Sara

Thea and Roy

Will we finally get true closure on Thea and Roy’s story? Kind of looks like it…!

Sara, Diggle, and Felicity

Red Arrow?

With a robotic arm at his side, Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) suits back up as Arsenal — or will he be called Red Arrow, in the absence of Oliver?

Team Arrow at the Hub

The Queen Family Gets Bigger

It turns out Oliver Queen’s funeral will include the returns of Moira Queen (Susannah Thompson) and Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka).

Oliver’s Other Family

Here, we get a shot of Mia (Katherine McNamara) alongside Diggle, Felicity, and Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson), at Oliver’s gravesite.

The Queen Women

In this episode, we finally get to see modern-day Felicity meet Kat McNamara’s Mia.