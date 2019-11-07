Arrow: Roy Harper Returns in “Prochnost” Photos

Arrow‘s eighth and final season is nearing its halfway point, and the journey it’s brought Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) on has been full of surprises. This week’s installment hinted that Oliver and company will be headed to Russia — and now we have our first look at what that will entail. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Prochnost”, the fifth episode of the show’s final season.

Most notably, the photos showcase the return of Roy Harper/Arsenal (Colton Haynes), who appears to have left Star City and reinvented himself as a mechanic named Jason. Haynes, who as played a role on and off on the show since its first season, was officially confirmed to return last month. This came after Haynes previously seemed to suggest that he wasn’t asked back as a series regular for the final episodes.

“We couldn’t have ended the show without having him back,” showrunner Beth Schwartz said when Haynes’ return was confirmed.

The photos also showcase the latest adventure for Oliver and his adult children from the future, Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) and William Clayton-Queen (Be Lewis). The unexpected family reunion kicked off in this week’s episode when they all were brought to 2019 to stop Grant Wilson/Deathstroke from destroying Star City.

“I can’t say how long [they’ll stay in the past], but I can say that there will be several missions,” Lewis said in a recent interview. “Obviously the missions are extra special because it’s members of OTA and members of FTA working together for the first time. As always on Arrow, the stakes are extremely high, but they may be even higher and more dynamic by these added family dynamics. [They] just make it even more potent and dramatic.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Prochnost” below, and scroll on to check out the photos from the episode!

“DON’T LET YOUR PAST DEFINE YOU – Upon learning the key to oppose The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and team return to Russia on a mission to gather the necessary materials. Connor (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with a figure from his past. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.”

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Prochnost” will air on November 19th.

