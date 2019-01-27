‘Arrow’: “Star City Slayer” Synopsis Releaed

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Star City Slayer,” an upcoming episode of Arrow that they promise will “take a bloody turn.”

It sounds like Oliver’s son William might be mixed up in the violence somehow — but that could just as easily be just the way the synopsis is phrased.

While it says that Oliver and Felicity are disappointed to learn that William is hiding something from them, it could just also be that the story will deal with William coming out of the closet. The future version of William seen in the flash-forwards this season has already revealed that he will eventually reveal that he is gay.

(Obviously, they would not be disappointed BY him being gay, but rather that he was keeping secrets from them relating to it.)

Arrow and its spinoff series The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are hardly unfamiliar to LGBT characters and stories; characters like Curtis Holt and Sara Lance have populated the Arrowverse for years. With William, a key difference is that he was not promoted as an LGBT addition to the cast, and we got to know young William before his older self ever came out.

William has been gone at a boarding school for a while, since an attempt on his (and Felicity’s) life by Ricardo Diaz at the beginning of the season. Fans have wondered when William would return to Star City ever since Oliver got out of jail and Diaz went in.

Since we are still a few weeks away from this, it is not yet clear exactly who will be “Team Arow” by the time they are taking over for Oliver while he deals with William. It seems like everyone who used to work with Oliver is slowly making their way back to him now that he is working officially with the police.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

THE TEAM IS TARGETED

Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) are disappointed after they learn that William (guest star Jack Moore) is hiding something from them. Wanting to focus on his family, Oliver steps back from his Green Arrow duties and let’s the team take over tracking down a serial killer. However, when the team becomes targets for the killer, things take a bloody turn. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Jill Blankenship.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “The Star City Slayer” will debut on February 11.