‘Arrow’ Star David Ramsey on Why He is Excited Going Into the Final Season and ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’

After tonight’s John Diggle (David Ramsey)-centric episode, The CW‘s flagship superhero series Arrow has only thirteen episodes left before it concludes — but the actor, whose character had a deep dive into his backstory on tonight’s episode, told ComicBook.com that he thinks the characters of the series “have a lot of life left in them.” During our conversation (which centered on tonight’s episode, titled Spartan”), Ramsey said that, in a weird way, knowing that the show is ending has freed them to really go crazy for the next dozen or so episodes, including the hugely anticipated Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

“It’s bittersweet, right? You do a show and you play a character for this long, and you’ve established these relationships with the actors. That’s the thing you’ll miss the most — going to work and working with these people who you love,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com when we asked about the series’ end. “But also, sitting back and just seeing where the story has gone, and the opportunity for where the story can go in the following ten episodes, is exciting. It’s bitter because you know it’s going to come to an end, but also I think there’s an opportunity to take the gloves off and just kind of tell whatever stories you want to, and just go wherever you want. Where do things go now without Felicity? What happens in the future? What happens with The Monitor? All these stories that we can really tell, and go as big as we want. And this crossover is going to be huge. That type of opportunity to tell some stories, because you only have ten episodes left is exciting.”

The actor also admitted that the experience of directing an episode of Arrow (January’s “Past Sins”) had changed the way he looked at the show “to some degree — not entirely, but the big picture of storytelling.” He added, “You have that when you come onto a show, because you’re looking at the story. You’re looking at each character, you’re looking at your own character, and it was really true for the first three seasons on the set….When I got the opportunity to direct, it was back to that feeling of season 1, 2, and 3 again: the bigger picture, the big story, all the characters’ arcs, not just my own. So it changed it, and it was a shot in the arm. It was like, what a rich story with all of these rich characters. You really get to see the Arrow phenomenon and why it’s so successful, because these are very, very good characters that have a lot of life still left in them.”

That life continues next week with “Confessions” next week. Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

