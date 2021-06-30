Arrow Star Katherine McNamara Open to Returning to the Arrowverse

✖

In January, nearly a year after the backdoor pilot aired as part of Arrow's final season, The CW officially passed on the Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff series. The series would have followed Katherine McNamara's Mia Queen alongside Katie Cassidy's Laurel Lance/Black Siren and Juliana Harkavy's Dinah Drake/Black Canary in the year 2040 with Mia carrying on the Green Arrow legacy. It was disappointing news to both fans and the actors themselves, but even now, McNamara says she's open to returning to the Arrowverse,

Speaking with Collider, McNamara said she would jump at the chance to "go shoot arrows again" in the Arrowverse if she were asked to reprise Mia Queen for another of the shared universe's shows.

"Look, the Arrowverse is what it is and I have no idea what their future plans are, but I would jump at the chance to go back and play again," McNamara said. "There are so many wonderful people over at WB and The CW and the whole Berlanti world. I love working there and, if they ever need me back. I'm happy to go shoot arrows again."

This isn't the first time McNamara has expressed that she'd like to return to the Arrowverse if the opportunity presented itself. Last year, she told ComicBook.com that she'd be happy to play any iteration of Mia Smoak Queen. She also felt like the pandemic was, in part, to blame for what at that point was a delay in updates about Green Arrow and the Canaries.

"If they ever want me in any iteration of Mia Smoak, I'm there," McNamara said "I'm not done with her yet. So, if they will have me I will be there. But I think the pandemic just threw such a monkey wrench into everything."

At this point, there do not appear to be any plans for McNamara to appear in the Arrowverse, but McNamara tells Collider that she is just grateful to have been a part of it overall.

"I was just so grateful that Stephen [Amell] and Emily [Bett Rickards], and everyone on the show and in the whole Arrow-verse welcomed me in with open arms and just made me feel so at home, including the fandom as well," McNamara said. "I was a bit nervous to see how they would accept Mia and what they would think because the take that we took with her was very distinct. You were either going to love it or not, and most people really took to Mia and I was so grateful for that. The one thing you’re always sure of in the entertainment industry is that eventually a job will come to a close, but the great thing about the Arrow-verse and the great thing about Mia is that the Arrow-verse still exists and Mia lives on in comic-cons and as people rewatch the show. As much as I would’ve loved to continue her story, I was just so grateful to be a part of it."