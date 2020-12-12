Green Arrow and the Canaries: Katherine McNamara Says She's Open to Playing Any Iteration of Mia Queen

✖

While the character only appeared in the final two seasons of The CW's Arrow, Katherine McNamara's Mia Smoak Queen quickly became a favorite among Arrowverse fans. The heir to the Green Arrow legacy, fans remain hopeful that the Arrow spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries will eventually move forward on the network to tell more of Mia's story but while that series' fate remains a question mark, given the interconnected nature of the Arrowverse it's not impossible that Mia Smoak Queen could appear on another show -- and McNamara is open to any possibility to play the character again.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, McNamara said that she'd be open to playing any iteration of the character if asked, but also said that she thinks the COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame on the lack of updates about Green Arrow and the Canaries.

"If they ever want me in any iteration of Mia Smoak, I'm there," McNamara said "I'm not done with her yet. So, if they will have me I will be there. But I think the pandemic just threw such a monkey wrench into everything."

Green Arrow and The Canaries was introduced via a backdoor pilot in the penultimate episode of Arrow's final season, the appropriately titled "Green Arrow & The Canaries". The episode built off of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, and took place in Star City 2040 as Mia, along with Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) came together to once again save the city. The episode left Mia's story on a pretty significant cliffhanger with the abduction of Mia's brother, William, and it's a cliffhanger that producer Marc Guggenheim has said will be resolved even if the series doesn't get picked up.

"There are burning questions," Guggenheim told TVLine earlier this year. "Certainly, the backdoor pilot ended with the cliffhanger of William's abduction. And I do think we owe answers to a lot of those moments and questions."

"My instinct would be to try to answer those questions in the form of, like, a comic book tie-in — which is not to say that it couldn’t be done on the other shows," Guggenheim continued. "When you’re dealing with another time period, the year 2040 in this case, the only show that could handle that or really deal with those questions is Legends [of Tomorrow]. [But that] is a tricky bit of business since the tonal mashup between Legends and Canaries is so very different. On the other hand, you’ve got Sara, who is sort of the connective glue there…."

It's that connection to Legends via Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) that might make for a great opportunity for Mia to pop up at some point, and even McNamara herself has said she'd love to put on her Green Arrow suit again.

"You know, obviously I had such a lovely time playing Mia," McNamara told ComicBook.com's Talking Shop video interview series earlier this year. "I'd love to be back, especially now that there are so many exciting things for her, taking on the mantle of Green Arrow and moving forward. They made me a really badass suit that I love so I'd love to wear it again, but we'll see. Time will tell."

