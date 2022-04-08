Arrow Star Stephen Amell Says “Never Say Never” to Return

It’s been over two years since Arrow came to a close, bringing about the end of an era for The CW’s roster of superhero shows. At the center of the series was Stephen Amell’s take on Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, whose story culminated in his death during the events of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Of course, death is a fickle thing within the world of superhero storytelling, which has made some wonder if Amell could return to the Arrowverse in some capacity. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Amell addressed the possibility, and revealed that he would be open to returning, if the story required it.

“What means a great deal to me is we did get to control the ending,” Amell revealed. “That happens so rarely. To have that conversation with Greg Berlanti during the sixth season, and to decide that seven and then a truncated version of the eighth season would wrap up the story, it’s just such a blessing, because we got to do it the right way. We got to say goodbye to people in the right way. In my opinion, the way it should end for any superhero without superpowers is in the ground. Although I think Oliver just turned into energy. So you know, never say never.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh, sure,” Amell said of returning. “I owe so much to the people of DC, The CW, and Warner Bros. Television. I love the character so much and only love it more now that it’s coming up on two years since we wrapped the show….But having a little space now, I saw that I miss it. I do look back very, very, very fondly on it….Listen, I’m the namesake. So if I can ever be of any any help, if I can be of service to the Arrowverse in any way, shape or form, or better still take it to a new place, which I think would be the more interesting route to go, be that in a limited capacity or on a different platform, maybe one where we could show blood, that’d be really cool.”

Last year, Amell entertained the possibility of returning within a HBO Max miniseries, or even a proper return on The CW itself.

“If the opportunity ever came up to like do 6 to 8 episodes of Arrow as, like, a limited series on Netflix or HBO Max – or something like that, or on The CW, as the case may be – I think that would be amazing,” Amell explained while appearing on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast.

What do you think of Stephen Amell’s comments about potentially returning to Arrow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!