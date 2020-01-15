Fans React to Oliver Queen’s Sacrifice in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event concluded as the heroes from the network’s DC TV shows – Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – made their final stand against the Anti-Monitor for the fate of the Multiverse. The conclusion brought a great number of changes to the Arrowverse, but there’s one that even though fans knew was going to happen going in didn’t hurt any less: the death of Oliver Queen.

It’s not a spoiler to say that Oliver died in “Crisis”. Oliver Queen as Green Arrow died in the early part of “Crisis” and while it happened a bit outside of what the Monitor had expected, the fact that Oliver gave his life for the Multiverse is something that fans learned about during Arrow’s Season 7 finale. However, Oliver – now The Spectre – met a final end during the crossover’s conclusion. It was his sacrifice that saw the Multiverse reborn and ended up driving the rest of the heroes to continue the fight.

As you can guess, this deeply poignant end for the hero that began the Arrowverse to begin with got a strong reaction from fans who took to social media to share their feelings about Oliver’s death, his legacy, and how it all came together. There were a wide array of feelings, too, with many fans feeling like Oliver didn’t get the ending he really deserved while others are simply heartbroken. The Arrowverse will never be the same and fans certainly know it.

Oliver Queen dies to save all the universes, he dies as a true hero #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/mWbjAdnVBq — elly (@chrixswook) January 15, 2020

I see what you did there @StephenAmell. “Arrow lit the spark and Flash fanned the flame.” As if I wasn’t already heartbroken enough. 🥺 I shouldn’t be surprised though. #CrisisOfInfiniteEarths #arrow — Oliver Queen (@hoodvigilante13) January 15, 2020

I’m crying… still can’t believe Oliver Queen is dead😭 pic.twitter.com/QVj1nTDwiw — GraziDurand (@Grazie_Marie47) January 15, 2020

“He’s my brother and I failed him twice.”



YALL JOHN DIGGLE REALLY MAKING ME EMOTIONAL.



ALSO FELICITY TRIED LOOKING FOR HIM. 😭😭😭🥺🥺#CrisisOfInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/zwPKtZnnan — karentina. (@oIiversfeIicity) January 15, 2020

“You have failed this universe” @StephenAmell aka Oliver Queen is such a G….I’m an emotional wreck right now while watching #CrisisOfInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/Sj0VEjnRPS — M.G. Thorne (@thorne_g) January 15, 2020

I can’t believe that Oliver is actually gone. If you need me, I’ll be in a dark room crying for the next month #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Oliver Queen (@TheGreenArro) January 15, 2020

I JUST WANT OLIVER QUEEN BACK! 😭😭😭 — stephanie (@burzeksrollynch) January 15, 2020

OLIVER QUEEN DIED TWICE AND HIS WIFE AND BROTHER WEREN’T BY HIS SIDE!!



THAT’S SOME BULLSHIT! #Arrow #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/fig43B2TMW — Nas (@TheSunCameOut) January 15, 2020

Oliver Queen is the DC T.V equivalent of Tony Stark. Thank you, Stephen. 💚🎯 #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Gina (@ginampedraza) January 15, 2020

