‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Posted a Valentine’s Day Tribute to ‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin

Arrow star Stephen Amell took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a photo that reminded fans why they so enjoy the bromance between Amell and The Flash star Grant Gustin.

The photo, taken at a party or backstage at an event shows the two of them with humorous expressions on their faces, staring at each other in a blurry cell phone shot.

You can see the tweet below:

The mutual admiration between Amell and Gustin goes back years, at least to 2016 when Gustin admitted to being a little intimidated by Amell’s “buffness.”

“I just told Stephen I wouldn’t wear a T-shirt on camera with him,” Gustin said during an appearance on Conan that year at Comic-Con. “I have to wear a blazer on camera.”

Back in December, Amell shared a Christmas decoration from his trailer — a signed photo of Gustin.

Gustin’s autograph on the poster is pretty darn hilarious, in part because it mirrors the similar sort of tongue-in-cheek message that Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki previously gave Amell. But the Flash of it all makes it pretty endearing as well, since Gustin’s cameo in season two of Arrow essentially kickstarted the larger Arrowverse as we know it.

“Flash is my favorite show to go to, because there’s something special about doing scenes with Grant,” Amell explained last year. “I just love doing scenes with him, there’s just something about [that dynamic].”

The two of them together is how every major Arrowverse crossover tends to end, including this year, when the two were at a bar together until they got interrupted by a phone call from Batwoman, setting up “Crisis on Infinite Earths” for next season.

Expect that crossover to be full of love and tears, as The CW chief Mark Pedowitz has said odds are good that there will be major Arrowverse fatalities, and while The Flash dies in the Crisis in the comics, many fans are expecting Green Arrow to somehow trade places with him on TV.

Arrow and The Flash are both on hiatus for a few weeks, and will return in the frist week of March. Arrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, and The Flash airs on Tuesdays in the same time slot.