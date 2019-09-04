Stephen Amell Shares Alarming Quote From Arrow’s Final Season

Arrow‘s eighth and final season is poised to be an emotional one. Going into it, fans of The CW series already know that Oliver Queen won’t make it out alive — The Monitor revealed that much during the Season 7 finale when he came to take Oliver from his family in order to help him attempt to stop the coming Crisis. But knowing something will be emotional and actually experiencing it is another and now, series star Stephen Amell is giving fans a tease of that experience with new, harrowing dialogue from the upcoming final season.

On Monday, Amell took to Twitter to share what is presumably a line spoken by Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and it’s a line that highlights the one thing he’s fighting for: his family. Check it out below.

“I need… my family… to live. Which means… that I need this to work,” Amell shared in the tweet.

This is not the first time Amell has shared some devastating dialogue from the Arrowverse series’ final season. Last month, Amell shared some dialogue from the season premiere in which Oliver appears to be telling someone that the reason he can’t allow them to help him is that their involvement will result in their death — and it will be Oliver’s fault. In this most recent post, however, Amell didn’t reveal what episode the dialogue is from, leaving fans to wonder where it falls in the final season.

As for Oliver’s family, it doesn’t appear that fans will see at least one specific and significant member of it — Felicity Smoak, played by Emily Bett Rickards. Rickards departed the show at the end of last season, but just because she won’t be seen doesn’t mean her presence won’t be felt. Amell said in a recent interview with TV Guide that she remains “ever-present”.

“She is ever-present in Oliver’s mind,” Amell said. “We found Oliver can’t wear his wedding ring in the premiere for a very specific reason, but he can wear it in the second episode. And it wasn’t built into the script, but I spoke to our director, Antonio Negret, and we built a moment of Oliver putting his ring back on and thinking about it. So Emily’s gone, off the show, but Felicity and William and Mia are ever-present in Oliver’s mind.”

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow‘s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Season eight of Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019.

Are you excited about “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and the final season of Arrow? Let us know in the comments below.