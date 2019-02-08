‘Arrow,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Supergirl,’ and ‘Black Lightning’ To Air Reruns The Last Week of February

None of The CW’s superhero shows will air new episodes the week of February 24, as Supergirl, Arrow, Black Lightning, and The Flash will all air reruns.

Almost every show on The CW will have a hiatus week, with only Roswell New Mexico, Riverdale, All-American and Legacies airing new episodes.

On Sunday, February 24, Supergirl will reair “Suspicious Minds,” which originally ran on January 20. You can see the official synopsis below.

COLONEL HALEY IS DETERMINED TO FIND OUT SUPERGIRL’S IDENTITY — Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) is upset after Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) responds to a distress call from a Navy ship that turned out to be a deadly alien attack. Colonel Haley reclaims the site as DEO territory and demands that Supergirl step aside. After Supergirl refuses to be told what to do, Haley refocuses her energy on finding out Supergirl’s true identity and begins to interrogate all DEO agents, including Alex (Chyler Leigh). Meanwhile, Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) tries to persuade Nia (Nicole Maines) to embrace her superpowers but she misinterprets his motives. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Gabriel Llanas.

On Monday, February 25, Arrow will air “Unmasked,” and Black Lightning aired “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros.”

You can see the official synopses for those episodes below.

FELICITY MAKES CERTAIN DECISIONS FOR HER FAMILY — Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) stands by her recent decisions regarding her family. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) continue to look into the Dante painting that Curtis (Echo Kellum) found. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Beth Schwartz. Original airdate 12/3/2018.

PLANS – Still on the run, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Khalil (Jordan Calloway) succumb to their feelings for one another and begin planning their future together. Meanwhile, Jefferson (Cress Williams) approaches Henderson (Damon Gupton) with a favor. Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III and James Remar also star. Benny Nzingha Stewart directed the episode written by Jan Nash & J. Allen Brown. Original airdate 1/21/2019.

On Tuesday, February 26, The Flash will run with “Seeing Red.” You can see the official synopsis for that one below.

CICADA SEVERLY INJURES NORA — During a battle with Cicada (Chris Klein), Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is severely injured. Due to Cicada’s dampening powers, Nora’s speed healing isn’t working, leaving Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) scared for their daughter’s future. Upset about his injured child, The Flash is filled with rage and confronts Cicada in a brutal battle. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) keeps interfering with Caitlin’s work on the cure. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound. Original airdate 1/22/2019.